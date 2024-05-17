Daughter of Chiefs Owner Throws Her Support Behind Conservative Kicker Live on Fox News, Praises 'His Christian Faith'

While the corporate media, armies of online leftists and the city he plays in have piled on Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker this week for promoting traditional values, he had the support of a member of the team’s ownership family on Friday morning.

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, showed a lot of moral fortitude when she shared her support for Butker in an early morning TV segment on “Fox & Friends.”

One comment from Butker directed at young women at last week’s commencement address at Benedictine College — a Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas — drew particular scorn from raging feminists.

Butker told women it’s OK if they marry and spend most of their time focusing on their children.

He said his own wife raises their two kids while he works, and he praised her for doing so while explaining how important motherhood is.

The opinion is anything but controversial for rational people.

On Fox News, Gracie Hunt fondly recalled being raised by a stay-at-home mom and said it made her a better person. She also praised her team’s kicker for his unapologetic faith.

“America would like to know the reaction from the Hunt family regarding the kicker, Harrison Butker,” Fox News host Steve Doocy asked her Friday during an interview at a Christian outreach event in Dallas.

Hunt, 25, said she had nothing but respect for the player and man who has helped her family’s team win three Super Bowls in the last five years.

“Well, I can only speak from my own experience, which is I’ve had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up,” Hunt said.

🚨Watch Gracie Hunt, daughter of the Chiefs owner, defend Harrison Butker from the woke mob: Steve Doocy: “America would like to know the reaction from the Hunt family regarding the kicker, Harrison Butker.” Gracie Hunt: “I can only speak from my own experience, which is I had… pic.twitter.com/9H9O8JUJuq — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 17, 2024

“I understand that there are many women out there who can’t make that decision, but for me in my life, I know it was really formative in shaping me and my siblings to be who we are.”

After Doocy asked Hunt to clarify if she fully understood Butker’s stance on the issue of families she replied, “For sure, and I really respect Harrison and his Christian faith and what he’s accomplished on and off the field.”

The far-left media has lost its collective mind since last Saturday, when Butker took on the issues of abortion, LGBT “pride” and toxic gender ideologies in addressing students at the Benedictine commencement.

Butker also took a shot at President Joe Biden for making the sign of the cross last month while on stage at an abortion rally in Florida.

Not only is there a petition circulating that seeks to have Butker kicked off the team, but the city of Kansas City’s verified X account doxed him on Wednesday night.

The NFL – a league that so often is quiet when players are arrested for serious crimes – also threw him under the bus in a statement.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” said NFL senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane in a statement. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Facing the ire of leftists and without any backing from his league, Butker seemed to have the support that counted on Friday, that of the family that signs the front of his paychecks.

______________________________________________

