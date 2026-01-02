Daughter of Hollywood Legend Tommy Lee Jones Found Dead in San Francisco Hotel at Age 34

Victoria Jones, the daughter of Hollywood icon Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead Thursday in a San Francisco hotel.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded at 2:52 a.m. to the Fairmont San Francisco, a 5-star luxury hotel, according to TMZ. Upon the arrival of the paramedics, Victoria Jones, 34, was declared dead. Police were then summoned to the scene.

A further report from TMZ said that the call for a response to the hotel was a “code 3 for the overdose, color change.”

A report from the U.K.’s Daily Mail said Jones was found on the 14th floor of the hotel by a guest who initially suspected he had come upon someone who was drunk. The report cited a source the Mail did not name.

Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria found dead at San Francisco hotel on New Year’s Day https://t.co/LTZJfDtxn8 pic.twitter.com/n0deHF5XFR — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2026

Hotel staff started CPR and called for paramedics after she was found to be unresponsive.

The Mail’s source said no signs of foul play were in evidence, and that no drug paraphernalia was found where Jones lay.

In April, Jones was charged with obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance in Napa County, north of San Francisco, according to the New York Post.

In May, she was arrested in Santa Cruz County, and in June, she was charged in Napa County. She faced domestic battery and domestic violence/elder abuse charges, the Post reported.

In June 2011, she was charged with theft in San Antonio, Texas, but the charge was later dismissed, according to Page Six.

Victoria Jones was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and Kimberlea Cloughley, according to TMZ.

She appeared in “Men in Black II” in 2002 and in “One Tree Hill” in 2003. She also appeared in “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada,” a 2005 movie her father directed.

According to the New York Post, her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

The Post report said it was unclear whether Jones was staying at the hotel and why she was on the 14th floor.

“We are deeply saddened by an incident that occurred at the hotel on Jan. 1, 2026,” a Fairmont San Francisco representative said in a statement, according to Page Six.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and loved ones during this very difficult time,” the statement said.

The statement said hotel staff are “actively cooperating and supporting police authorities within the framework of the ongoing investigation.”

