Daughters of the American Revolution Dissolves TX Chapter That Fought to Stop Transgender Membership

After a Texas chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had the temerity to suggest membership be restricted to those who are actually female, the national organization dissolved the chapter.

DAR Organizing Secretary General Marguerite Hogan Fritsch said in a letter that the National Board of Management agreed to dissolve the chapter, according to Fox News.

“The actions of the chapter have been found in violation of Article XIX, Section 4 of the Bylaws of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution,” the letter said.

“The National Board of Management voted on October 10 to disband the Martha Laird Chapter in Texas after finding that chapter officers had used the chapter’s name, leadership positions, communications, and governance processes to further the goals of a separate advocacy organization,” the group said in a statement.

“The Board determined that it was this use of chapter authority and resources — not the views being advocated — that constituted conduct discrediting the National Society under Article XIX, Section 4 of the National Bylaws.”

“The Board’s decision was not based on the chapter’s or its members’ views concerning membership eligibility, their efforts to propose changes to the National Bylaws, or their right to advocate for changes in National Society governance,” the statement added.

DAR members who wanted to restrict membership to women, not men who claim they are women, formed a group called Daughters Advocating Restoration.

Should organizations like Daughters of the American Revolution adapt to include self-proclaimed transgender members? Yes, inclusion is important No, stay true to original values Only if there are clear guidelines Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, inclusion is important 0% (0 votes) No, stay true to original values 100% (36 votes) Only if there are clear guidelines 0% (0 votes)

A post by Amy Van Riper on the Daughters Advocating Restoration website staked out the group’s position by noting, “DAR enforces biological truth for lineage… but relies on legal fiction for sex.”

She noted that DAR membership requires proof that any woman seeking membership is descended from someone who fought in the American Revolution.

“You can’t build an entire organization on bloodline biology… and then ignore biology when it becomes inconvenient,” she wrote.

She added that “when it comes to the term ‘woman,’ DAR abandons the principle it demands for lineage.”

“If the organization requires applicants to sign that they are the natural-born descendants of their parents, then logically, it would stand to reason that the organization also requires members to be the natural-born female sex the society was founded for,” she wrote.

“You can’t enforce biological reality for ancestry and then ignore biological reality for sex. It’s one standard or the other… otherwise the system has no integrity,” she wrote. “I’m not asking to exclude people. I’m asking for the rules to make sense.”

A DAR chapter of biological women from the oldest women’s organization in the country is being forced to disband in order to accommodate men who pretend to be women. This is outrageous. @HarmeetKDhillon https://t.co/pbvtwfeOXs — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 10, 2026

Laura McDonald, a member of the chapter that battled the national DAR, said allowing men to join when they claim to be female was ludicrous, according to Fox News.

“But, then they go on to say that a man who claims he’s a woman is a woman, and therefore he’s eligible for membership. But if you are a man that doesn’t claim to be a woman, you’re not eligible for membership,” McDonald said.

Rep. Ben Cline, a Republican from Virginia, has introduced legislation that would amend the charter Congress gave the DAR to limit membership to actual women.

“Rather than honoring and preserving a lineage-based organization for women, it has embraced radical gender ideology at the expense of the women it was created to serve,” Cline said.

Fox News reported that chapter members can join a different DAR chapter if they wish because their individual memberships will still exist.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.