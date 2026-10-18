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President General of Daughters of the American Revolution Ginnie Sebastian Storage and Anastacia McCleskey are seen on Artwork Float during the 2026 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 11, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President General of Daughters of the American Revolution Ginnie Sebastian Storage and Anastacia McCleskey are seen on Artwork Float during the 2026 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 11, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Brian Stukes / Getty Images)

Daughters of the American Revolution Dissolves TX Chapter That Fought to Stop Transgender Membership

 By Jack Davis  October 18, 2026 at 5:45am
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After a Texas chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had the temerity to suggest membership be restricted to those who are actually female, the national organization dissolved the chapter.

DAR Organizing Secretary General Marguerite Hogan Fritsch said in a letter that the National Board of Management agreed to dissolve the chapter, according to Fox News.

“The actions of the chapter have been found in violation of Article XIX, Section 4 of the Bylaws of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution,” the letter said.

“The National Board of Management voted on October 10 to disband the Martha Laird Chapter in Texas after finding that chapter officers had used the chapter’s name, leadership positions, communications, and governance processes to further the goals of a separate advocacy organization,” the group said in a statement.

“The Board determined that it was this use of chapter authority and resources — not the views being advocated — that constituted conduct discrediting the National Society under Article XIX, Section 4 of the National Bylaws.”

“The Board’s decision was not based on the chapter’s or its members’ views concerning membership eligibility, their efforts to propose changes to the National Bylaws, or their right to advocate for changes in National Society governance,” the statement added.

DAR members who wanted to restrict membership to women, not men who claim they are women, formed a group called Daughters Advocating Restoration.

Should organizations like Daughters of the American Revolution adapt to include self-proclaimed transgender members?

A post by Amy Van Riper on the Daughters Advocating Restoration website staked out the group’s position by noting, “DAR enforces biological truth for lineage… but relies on legal fiction for sex.”

She noted that DAR membership requires proof that any woman seeking membership is descended from someone who fought in the American Revolution.

“You can’t build an entire organization on bloodline biology… and then ignore biology when it becomes inconvenient,” she wrote.

She added that “when it comes to the term ‘woman,’ DAR abandons the principle it demands for lineage.”

“If the organization requires applicants to sign that they are the natural-born descendants of their parents, then logically, it would stand to reason that the organization also requires members to be the natural-born female sex the society was founded for,” she wrote.

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Watch: Female Cross Country Runners Engage in Coordinated Protest Against Trans Teammate as Soon as Race Begins

“You can’t enforce biological reality for ancestry and then ignore biological reality for sex. It’s one standard or the other… otherwise the system has no integrity,” she wrote. “I’m not asking to exclude people. I’m asking for the rules to make sense.”

Laura McDonald, a member of the chapter that battled the national DAR, said allowing men to join when they claim to be female was ludicrous, according to Fox News.

“But, then they go on to say that a man who claims he’s a woman is a woman, and therefore he’s eligible for membership. But if you are a man that doesn’t claim to be a woman, you’re not eligible for membership,” McDonald said.

Rep. Ben Cline, a Republican from Virginia, has introduced legislation that would amend the charter Congress gave the DAR to limit membership to actual women.

“Rather than honoring and preserving a lineage-based organization for women, it has embraced radical gender ideology at the expense of the women it was created to serve,” Cline said.

Fox News reported that chapter members can join a different DAR chapter if they wish because their individual memberships will still exist.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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