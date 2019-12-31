SECTIONS
Daughters of Legendary College Football Coach Meyer Rip ESPN Over Classless Joke

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer looks on during the College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona.Ralph Freso / Getty ImagesFormer Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer looks on during the College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. (Ralph Freso / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published December 31, 2019 at 10:55am
ESPN received a rap across the knuckles from Urban Meyer’s family after an anchor with the network mocked the former Ohio State football coach.

Meyer retired as Ohio State’s head football coach earlier this year after his team won the Rose Bowl at the end of last season.

He has stayed with the school as assistant athletic director and also works as a college football analyst for Fox Sports.

On Saturday, he was on the sidelines of the Fiesta Bowl watching Ohio State lose to Clemson 29-23. John Anderson, host of ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” noticed Meyer while watching the game’s highlights and made a crack about the coach’s presence, according to Fox News.

“Look at Urban Meyer,” Anderson said. “He was going to be spending time with his family, went to this game instead.”

Meyer’s family responded with a show of unity, not only attacking Anderson for the jab but also noting that the family had been together for days prior to the game. Others also said ESPN was out of line.

Meyer’s daughter, Nicki Meyer Dennis, whose husband is a quality control coach for Ohio State, sent out an angry Twitter broadside.

Was Anderson’s comment out of line?

“How is this type of commentary even acceptable? The entire family including grandkids went to support my husband and the Buckeyes,” she wrote. “We had the best week in Arizona.”

She added: “.@ESPN have some class. This is bad. I’d @ this guy but don’t know who it is. Pass it along friends.”

Urban’s other daughter, Gigi Meyer, offered a fact or two in case ESPN wanted them.

“But we were all there the entire week… In fact, probably been spending too much time together. But keep ‘em coming,” she wrote.

Urban’s wife, Shelley, unloaded as well.

“I am DEEPLY offended by this off-hand rude/ignorant comment by someone who knows NOTHING about our family,” she tweeted. “We were ALL together this bowl trip-urbans job was limited to a couple hours the 26th/27th and more on the 28th (not that it’s anyone’s biz)-still WAY less than coaching.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







