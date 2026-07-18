Dave Portnoy Shocked by People Who Fled 'Countries That Are Disasters' Spreading Socialism Across US

Barstool Sports impresario Dave Portnoy went off on a recent wave of Democratic socialist wins in primaries, arguing that people who fled “countries that are disasters” are responsible, in part, for them.

Appearing on Adam Carolla’s podcast Tuesday, Portnoy added that anti-Israel sentiment was part of the reason that the candidates won.

In addition to two Democratic Socialist of America-backed candidates supported by socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani winning House primaries in Gotham, 29-year-old barista and “recovering lawyer” Melat Kiros, also DSA-backed, unseated a Democrat who had been in the U.S. House since the 1990s in Colorado.

Portnoy, when discussing the issue with Carolla, noted that these candidates — and many of their supporters — seem to either be immigrants or first-generation Americans intent on bringing the problems of their native lands to the United States.

“How we’ve gotten to socialism is somehow seen as this thing that’s going to fix the United States,” Portnoy said.

“And by the way, the people who are saying it, have all migrated from countries that are disasters to come to the United States!” he added. “To get away from their country to fix the United States, the country that everyone wants to migrate to. It’s a very confusing time.”

Of the three DSA candidates who won their congressional primaries, only one — Claire Valdez in New York — is not an immigrant or first-generation American. Kiros is from Ethiopia and Darializa Avila Chevalier’s parents are from the Dominican Republic.

(Valdez does identify as “a dual citizen of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Nation and the United States.” The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo is a recognized Native American tribe based around the Texas-Mexico border.)

Portnoy also noted that many of these candidates and their supporters don’t seem to have jobs outside of organizing and running campaigns.

“I don’t know what the people organizing these causes do, because they don’t work. They seem to be from rich families,” Portnoy said.

“A lot of the people getting these candidates elected, they’re professional agitators-organizers, but they have time on their hands.”

He implied that these candidates were riding a wave of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment on the left.

“It’s like when people say the word ‘genocide.’ The Jews want to live in peace, I do believe that. If they weren’t protecting themselves, they’d get wiped out in Israel, and there’s not that many of them,” Portnoy said.

“So it’s crazy times, it’s a complicated thing — you want peace out there, but how that has become the No. 1 campaign issue basically across the country, that I don’t know.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.







“The hate I get is crazy,” Portnoy said at the outset. “And people are like, ‘Well, you’re only saying it because I’m Jewish.’ Like, well, that’s a big factor, buddy.”

“Like, yeah, you’re saying you hate Jews. That’s me, that’s my family.”

Given the deep blue districts that they’re running in, these socialist candidates are likely to join the U.S. House come January.

They’ll also likely join a Democratic House caucus which has become increasingly more anti-Israel, with over 100 of them — nearly half — voting to cut off aid to Israel on Wednesday.

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