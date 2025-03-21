Dave Ramsey Responds with Disgust as Debt Culture Comes for Takeout Food Industry

Personal finance guru and radio personality Dave Ramsey reacted strongly against a new program from Klarna and DoorDash to let customers order takeout with buy-now-pay-later plans.

The new partnership announced Thursday they will allow customers of DoorDash, a food ordering mobile app, and Klarna, a payments and commerce network, to pay for their meal deliveries with “four equal interest-free installments,” according to a statement on the DoorDash website.

Customers can opt to pay in full using Klarna or “defer payments to a more convenient time, such as a date that aligns with their paycheck schedules.”

The partnership went viral on social media after the announcement, with many users asserting that consumers should pause on using DoorDash, which delivers food from local restaurants, along with delivery fees and other charges, if they cannot afford to pay for their meal in full.

Ramsey, who has a reputation of being a debt hawk, especially for those struggling to exercise financial self-control, shared a GIF on social media platform X of himself putting his head in his hands.



Other social media users agreed with his reaction.

“Hey dave i have $59,000 in burrito debt, but my selfish wife doesn’t want to work and help out our family (she has stage 4 cancer). how can i get debt-free in the next month (i want to gamble on March Madness)?” one user posted in a jab at the callers who contact his radio talk show for wisdom.

“So are you saying it’s not a good idea to finance a pizza from Little Caesar’s?” another user quipped.

“People could just learn to cook …” a third helpfully offered.

Despite the public backlash against the arrangement, leaders at both DoorDash and Klarna expressed their excitement for the plan in the announcement.

“Our partnership with DoorDash marks an important milestone in Klarna’s expansion into everyday spending categories,” Klarna Chief Commercial Officer David Sykes said.

“By offering smarter, more flexible payment solutions for groceries, takeout, and retail essentials, we’re making convenience even more accessible for millions of Americans,” he added.

DoorDash Head of Money Products Anand Subbarayan added that “as we expand DoorDash’s offerings — from groceries and beauty to electronics and gifts — flexible payment options are essential to meeting our customers’ needs.”

“We’re excited to partner with Klarna to enhance the convenience we offer, including flexible payment options for our DashPass Annual Plan, the most affordable way to order on DoorDash with added streaming and ride benefits at no extra cost,” he continued.

The new program comes amid elevated debt levels in the United States.

Average total consumer household debt as of 2024 was more than $105,000, according to data from Experian cited by Motley Fool Money.

That marked a 13 percent increase from 2020, when the typical household carried almost $93,000 in consumer debt.

