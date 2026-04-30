Share
News
David Allen Coe performs in concert during Willie Nelson's 42nd Annual 4th of July Picnic at Austin360 Amphitheater on July 4, 2015, in Austin, Texas.
David Allen Coe performs in concert during Willie Nelson's 42nd Annual 4th of July Picnic at Austin360 Amphitheater on July 4, 2015, in Austin, Texas. (Gary Miller / Getty Images)

David Allan Coe, Outlaw Country Legend Behind 'Take This Job and Shove It,' Dies at 86

 By Jack Davis  April 30, 2026 at 6:03am
Share

Outlaw country music legend David Allan Coe died Wednesday at the age of 86.

“David was a Country Music treasure and loved his fans,” a representative said, according to People.

“Most importantly, he was a true outlaw and A great singer, songwriter, and performer,” the representative said.

No cause of death was announced.

Coe was known for a handful of hits, including “You Never Even Called Me by My Name,” which was a country Top 10 song written by Steve Goodman and John Prine.

He was also famous for his outlaw persona that followed years in prison when he was a young man.

“I did it,” he said in a 1993 interview. “I was singing that stuff for years. I was living it for years. Willie, Waylon [Jennings] — they just got more famous. I was the original outlaw.”

Coe also wrote songs others made famous. In 1973, Tanya Tucker had a hit with “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone).”

Johnny Paycheck hit the top of the charts in 1977 with Coe’s “Take This Job and Shove It.”

Hits continued into the 1980s with “The Ride” in 1983, “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile” in 1984, and “She Used to Love Me a Lot” in 1985.

Related:
Watch: Kamala Harris' Speech Appears to Put Onstage Musician to Sleep

Coe’s wife, Kimberly Hastings Coe, called him “One of the best singers, songwriters, and performers of our time [and] never to be forgotten,” according to Rolling Stone.

“My husband, my friend, my confidant and my life for many years. I’ll never forget him and I don’t want anyone else to ever forget him either,” she said.

The Ohio-born Coe spoke about his days in prison to the point where some thought the truth had layers of embellishment.

“There were a lot of times when I would actually be in the county jail after being busted and I’d wake up the next morning and say to myself, ‘Oh I’m glad it’s over; I’m glad I’m going back to prison now, where I know I’ll be safe, where I’ll be out of society,’” he once said.

In a 1975 movie, he spoke about prison being a spur that drove him toward fame.

“I’ve found my place in society. And it’s not in a prison,” he said. “I no longer have to come back here and have everybody knowing who David Allan Coe is; now everybody on the street knows who I am. So I still get that satisfaction of being somebody.”

Coe recorded two albums where themes of sex and race drew the condemnation of The New York Times. The newspaper’s suggestions that he was a racist upset him, People reported.

“I’ve got a black drummer who’s married to a White chick,” Coe once told Country Standard Time. “I’ve got Leon Spinks pictures all over my bus, pictures he took with my family. My hair’s in dreadlocks. I’m the farthest thing from a white supremacist that anybody could ever be.”

At one time, Coe wrote about the albums, “I was a young man living with a motorcycle club… I had given up on any commercial success and country radio wouldn’t play my songs anyway… I made these albums for bikers to play at parties… Not everyone appreciates biker humor, even in music,” he wrote.

“I don’t apologize for these albums, because they are very funny, but don’t expect me to sing these songs at my shows!” he added.

A working man figure to the end, Coe battled the IRS in his final years, and in 2016 was ordered to pay $1 million.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Christian School That Was Punished for Stand Against Trans Athletes in Girls' Sports Gets the Last Laugh
Republican Oklahoma Senate Candidate Found Dead in His Truck
Oregon Man Faces Lengthy Prison Sentence After Targeting Customs and Border Protection Helicopter
DOJ Targets Blue State for Giving Illegals Financial Assistance While Neglecting U.S. Citizens
Trump Declares Hostilities with Iran 'Terminated'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation