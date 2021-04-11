David Hogg Abandons His Pillow Empire After Boasting About All the Jobs It Would Create

It wasn’t long ago that anti-gun activist David Hogg decided he’d start a company to rival conservative Mike Lindell’s MyPillow.

The road to success seemed paved for Hogg when he announced his new business venture, Good Pillow, earlier this year. Competition in the digital world was slim — Lindell and his own company faced ongoing deplatforming as social media giants reacted to his alleged role fueling the January Capitol incursion by his public skepticism about the results of the November election.

Things looked so good that Hogg, who rocketed to fame (or infamy) as a survivor of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, even boasted his upcoming company would soon be helping people, creating jobs, and keeping him fed.

I am more than my trauma- I am more than an activist I’m a human being that gets to decide what I want to do with my life. If I want to start a pillow company to help people, feed myself and create jobs I’m going to do it. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 10, 2021

People need to stop perpetuating the gaslighting that people that have trauma and ptsd can only do one thing. We really are going to help people, create jobs and more. Doubt me all you want- personally I don’t care- ultimately know I’m doing this to help people. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 10, 2021

Despite Hogg’s assurances that Good Pillow would soon be putting food on the table of hardworking, union card-holding Americans, you’d be hard-pressed to find a single person who has stepped foot on a Good Pillow factory floor.

In fact, it doesn’t seem the pillows have even gone into production yet.

With the Good Pillow promise in tatters, anyone still excited about opportunities in an activist company headed by Hogg were given one final gut punch.

On Saturday, Hogg hit fans with some bad news about his future at Good Pillow.

Detailing the beginnings of the company and his hopes for it, the young activist revealed he was abandoning his commitments at the startup and turning it over to Good Pillow’s co-founder, entrepreneur Will LeGate.

“Effective immediately,” Hogg wrote, “I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC. I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow.”

7: Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC. I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

Hogg explained his “personal commitments,” including his education at Harvard and the anti-firearm group March for Our Lives, would now be his main priorities.

Before wrapping up his farewell to good sleep gear, Hogg left other companies with some unsolicited advice.

“While now may not be the best time for me,” the activist wrote, “I do deeply believe it is incumbent on our country’s businesses to do no harm and empower the communities in which they serve.”

Workers left behind when Major League Baseball took its misinformed and partisan stand against Georgia would probably agree.

Although the Good Pillow dream is still alive with others working on the project, it looks like it will now succeed or fail without Hogg at the helm.

