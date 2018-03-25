David Hogg Displeased After School Listens to Him but Bans HIS Rights

In what may be deemed another non-solution from lawmakers on gun-control, some Florida students will now be required to use clear backpacks when on school grounds.

Last week, Broward County public school superintendent Robert Runcie announced that the district planned to implement a “solution” to avoid gun violence and that, after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s spring break ended, students would be required to use clear backpacks if they wanted to be admitted on school grounds.

According to The Blaze, however, student David Hogg has spoken out about the requirement and argued that district officials’ “solution” is rather an infringement on his classmates’ rights.

“It’s unnecessary, it’s embarrassing for a lot of the students and it makes them feel isolated and separated from the rest of American school culture where they’re having essentially their First Amendment rights infringed upon because they can’t freely wear whatever backpack they want regardless of what it is,” Hogg stated.

Hogg also said that his peers shouldn’t have to feel as if they’re going to a type of “prison” when attending school, and cited even more privacy concerns when it came to his female classmates and the feminine products they usually carry along with them.

“One of the other important things to realize is many students want their privacy,” Hogg said. “What we should have is just more policies that make sure that these students are feeling safe and secure in their schools and not like they’re being fought against like it’s a prison.”

Since the Parkland, Florida shooting that took the lives of 17 people on Feb. 14, Hogg has been — along with hundreds of students — an avid voice amid those advocating for stricter gun control laws.

Many sympathized and expressed similar sentiment towards the newly-implemented requirement, but others strongly disagreed with Hogg’s hypocritical statement.

Why do you *need* a non-clear backpack? You act as if it's a right.

It's not. Soldiers in battle carry non-clear backpacks. These are backpacks of war. Your love of non-clear backpacks doesn't outweigh the right of students to be safer. https://t.co/LH7WOxiC3K — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) March 25, 2018

@davidhogg111 about the clear backpacks and violating your first amendment rights, when you step off our 2nd amendment, we'll step off your 1st. — Jann Florida (@jannhsv) March 25, 2018

So let me get this right the kids at the school in Florida want our guns taken away but don't want to have clear backpacks and student ID cards. Wow. I'm so glad trump is in office. — jesse michaux (@JesseMichaux) March 25, 2018

I don’t know if gun control is the answer, but I do know I don’t want to live in a world where “clear backpacks” is the answer. — Matt Fahrner (@mattfahrner) March 24, 2018

I agree with common sense gun legislation, but have to admit I feel like we are totally missing the major issue here.The US has let our mental health services in this country go down the drain. Where is the outrage in regards to lack of mental health care? https://t.co/WhhzexEGGE — Cliff Levine (@v3ktorious) March 24, 2018

having gun control rallies is not going to help with situation. it’s just going to make it worse. people in florida have to have clear backpacks so people are able to tell if there’s guns in it,the person who brought in the gun,it wasn’t in their backpack. pic.twitter.com/2M8sytkxs6 — Kailyn (@Kailyn54310729) March 25, 2018

As reported by The Western Journal, thousands rallied for stricter gun laws in the aftermath of the devastating Parkland shooting, where numerous family members, friends and classmates of the victims joined the march.

Though the debate surrounding Second Amendment rights has only placed further pressure on lawmakers, a statement by White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters at Saturday’s march praised the protesters for taking advantage of their First Amendment freedoms.

“We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today,” Walters said.

“Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President’s,” she added. “Which is why he urged Congress to pass the Fix NICS and STOP School Violence Acts, and signed them into law.”

