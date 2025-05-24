Did David Hogg Just Seal the Fate of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Political Career?

Is Democratic National Committee vice chair David Hogg’s endorsement of Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett as the “type of leader” the party needs worse for 1) Hogg or 2) Crockett?

The answer: Yes.

Yes, this should put an end to the charade that is David Hogg’s short career as a party bigwig, a role he’s just assumed after years as a desperate, cringeworthy anti-gun activist. And yes, the fact that Crockett is the kind of politician he prefers should reflect very badly on her.

It’s just as bad for both. In fact, you couldn’t find a better political couple. I don’t think the two are attached to anyone else romantically, either. Maybe a not-so-blind date is in order.

But, first, the basics: Hogg, whose position as vice chair of the DNC might be in jeopardy over a potential re-vote due to alleged procedural irregularities that I’m sure have nothing to do with his pledge to donate $20 million to candidates in blue districts to primary older/more moderate Democrats (</sarcasm>), said in an interview Friday that he embraces the type of leader Crockett is.

“I think Jasmine is, frankly, the type of leader that we’re really looking to support in some senses, right?” he said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” a show aimed at black audiences, according to The Hill. (Crockett is black, Hogg is white.)

“Somebody who is out there that, frankly, doesn’t give a d*** what the other side — at least the elected Republicans in Congress say,” Hogg continued, noting her “authenticity.”

And, as for that whole $20 million primary thing that has led to the potential end of his very short tenure as DNC vice chair, he said that the party actually endorses this kind of thing, they just don’t want to say it.

“I’ve heard from a lot of members of Congress that have thanked me for doing this,” Hogg said.

“Even some not so young members of Congress that thank me for doing this and said that this is dramatically needed, but they don’t want to speak out about it because they obviously don’t want to say that some of their colleagues shouldn’t necessarily be there anymore.”

Just so we’re clear, James Carville — a man who generally has the pulse of the Democratic Party even though he’s semi-retired as a political adviser — has called Hogg a “contemptible little twerp” and the 25-year-old’s primary plan the “most insane thing” he’s heard in some time.

When Hogg and Carville faced off on a podcast and Hogg said Carville had “to understand the nuance here,” Carville was clear about the fact there was none.

“There ain’t no nuance to it. It’s just flat-out wrong. … That’s money that could be used to beat Republicans to beat Democrats,” he said.

“What is your plan to deal with our abominable approval rating?” Hogg replied.

“Win elections. Win elections,” Carville emphasized.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

James Carville does not back down while debating DNC Vice Chair David Hogg’s 20 million dollar strategy to primary Democrats:

Tara Palmeri: “You’ve [James Carville] said that members of the DNC should sue him for doing this, since David is a member of the party leadership.”

James… pic.twitter.com/wCnElJvhUJ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 30, 2025

And you who isn’t going to help you win elections at a national level? Rep. Jasmine Crockett! Some of her greatest hits from 2025:

Jasmine Crockett tells new graduates they know how to “use a chair” and to “put your boots on the ground.” Because that’s exactly the attitude she thinks young adults should go out into the world with, I guess. pic.twitter.com/ijLXwavhr2 — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) May 5, 2025

NEW: Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggests the United States needs illegal immigrants because “we done picking cotton.” Crockett made the argument that the U.S. needs immigrants for farming while speaking at Grace Baptist Church in Connecticut. “So I had to go around the country and… pic.twitter.com/DUEZ4PskEg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2025

NEW: I just asked Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett if she had a message to Elon Musk. What would she say to him? Here was her answer: “Fuck off.” pic.twitter.com/LvzTmmqY1C — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 25, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: “Trump’s team need a black woman in the room” pic.twitter.com/m5AoGmgrpW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2025

That’s just the greatest hits from 2025, too: Beat white people with chairs if they don’t give you a metaphorical seat at the table, we need illegal immigrants as slaves because “we done picking cotton,” Signal-gate wouldn’t have happened if Trump’s team had more black women on it, and also “f*** off” Elon Musk.

And that’s just 2025. Remember, the infamous dust-up between Crockett and Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House Oversight Committee hearing was all the way back in 2024. Oh, how young and naïve we were then, to think she could sink no lower. She was in the kiddie pool then; now she’s exploring the Mariana Trench with Robert Ballard’s deep-sea submersibles and seeing how far down she can really go.

This is the type of leader the DNC vice chair who wants to spend $20 million swapping out House members on his own side via the primary process wants to spend it on, in other words.

If you needed any further evidence both of these dullards-by-design are in breach of their responsibility to the Democratic Party, my assumption has to be that you are one of them. May this seal both of your fates, for it couldn’t happen to two more deserving people.

