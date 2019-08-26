David Hogg Leaves Orders That if He's Killed His Body Is To Be Dumped at the NRA

The student turned activist turned alarmist turned propagandist David Hogg is in the news again.

Hogg, as you’ll remember, was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of a mass shooting in February 2018. After the shooting, he emerged from the student body as one of its most vocal opponent to guns and the National Rifle Association.

He’s made headlines time and time again, often because of controversial statements, misunderstanding facts, and, of course, his hyperbolic anti-gun rhetoric.

His latest desperate plea for attention came in the form of a number of tweets focused on death, one of which dealt with his own death specifically.

“If I die from gun violence I want my photo published, there will be those that say you are politicizing tragedy,” he wrote. “They are wrong, not doing anything to stop this violence is politicizing tragedy.”

“In the event I am killed, organize, mobilize and get the Peace Plan passed and put my body on the NRAs doorstep in Fairfax, VA,” he added.

Hogg’s apparent fixation with death is somewhat understandable.

Having multiple friends and acquaintances die in the same event in which you could have killed is enough to scar anyone.

Concern about death is understandable. What Hogg is doing with that concern, however, is less understandable.

The NRA didn’t kill Hogg’s classmates. A troubled, wicked student killed them. American gun owners didn’t kill those students. A young man who benefited from a liberal school program designed to stop the “school-to-prison pipeline” killed them.

Hogg’s fixation with helping the world avoid more mass shootings is understandable, laudable even. But he’s placed the blame in the wrong place entirely.

In the wake of James Alex Fields’ horrible car attack on peaceful protesters in Charlottesville, North Carolina in 2017, hardly anyone (if anyone at all) called for greater regulation of cars. The same can be said of the 2016 truck terror attack in Nice, France.

While protests of that nature can, without too much suspension of belief, be imagined, the idea of blaming AAA or the United Auto Workers of America for homicide via vehicle is truly bizarre.

RELATED: Worst Biden Gaffe Yet? Confuses Parkland and Sandy Hook Shootings

And what Hogg is doing is comparable. The NRA, contrary to leftist and media talking points, isn’t some massive organization headed by gun companies determined to shove the agenda of a very few down the throats of a largely anti-gun public.

No, the NRA exists because thousands and thousands of Americans make thousands and thousands of donations every year, and those Americans have no desire to shove an agenda down the throats of other Americans.

Instead, NRA supporters want to make certain that the anti-gun left doesn’t run roughshod over the Constitution on its way to shove its agenda down the throats of Americans.

The NRA isn’t abusing the American people. The NRA is the American people.

The truly sad part about Hogg’s vendetta against guns is that he could be doing a great deal of good with all of the energy he’s putting into something that is not good.

In an age of instant fame via YouTube, woke celebrities, and grand narratives spun by the left, young people can easily be sucked into the vacuous world of leftist activism — a world that does nothing at all to help individuals.

What we need are fewer young people trying to change the world and more young people who, as Canadian psychologist and speaker Jordan Peterson urges, set their own house in order — young people who realize they need to make a difference in their own lives and those around them before they even consider something on a larger scale.

If more young people did that (and more Americans in general), the problems of poverty, depression, anxiety, loneliness, neglect, abuse and violence would almost certainly recede significantly.

David Hogg would certainly say he wants to see that happen, but there’s a difference between saying something and doing the actual work to make it happen. Hogg says a lot of things, but instead of empty words, it’s time he began acting.

