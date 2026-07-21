David Hogg Rips DNC's Campaign Arm as 'Evil' and Says Top Party Fundraisers 'Pick Terrible Candidates'

It appears one of the left’s most recognizable voices has a major bone to pick with one of the left’s most important financiers.

Far-left gun rights activist David Hogg recently raised eyebrows when he took the chance in a public forum to eviscerate the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which is the main campaign arm of the Democratic Party.

According to Mediaite, Hogg was speaking at the College Democrats of America convention in Washington, D.C., which took place over the weekend, when he launched into his incendiary remarks about the DCCC.

“We’re an organization — imagine if there was a non-evil version of the [DCCC] that existed,” Hogg said. “No offense. Like, we need their funding in general elections, but man, they really know how to pick terrible candidates sometimes.”

“But it’s fine. They usually lose.”

The remarks went viral, and video of the comments — which you can view for yourself below — swiftly began spreading online:

Former DNC Vice-Chair David Hogg says the DCCC picks terrible candidates: “Imagine if there was a non-evil version of the D-Trip that existed…we need their funding in general elections, but man they really know how to pick terrible candidates sometimes…they usually lose.” pic.twitter.com/FVjsMTQFxS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2026

While it may seem odd for one of the left’s most prominent public faces to so publicly trash the DCCC, this is just the latest episode in a long-running feud between Hogg and top establishment Democrats.

Hogg has been sniping at the Democratic National Committee since at least 2025. Things came to a head in May of that year when the DNC effectively voided the election that Hogg had won for the vice chair position.

While the DNC cited a technicality, many of Hogg’s supporters painted the move as one meant to send a message: Don’t rock the establishment boat.

Hogg seemingly bristled under such an ultimatum, leading to the open hostility we see today.

At the time, Hogg openly flaunted that he planned to use $20 million through his political group “Leaders We Deserve” to primary old-guard Democrats in blue districts.

“If you want to challenge incumbents, you’re more than free to do that, but just not as an officer of the DNC because our job is to be neutral arbiters,” DNC chair Ken Martin said of those plans.

Alas, Hogg went ahead with his plans to support his favored candidates following his unceremonious departure from the DNC, and things didn’t exactly work out.

For now, Hogg actually occupies a rather unique space in American politics.

The 26-year-old very much sits on the far-left side of the ideological spectrum. But that part of the ideological spectrum is often courted by Democrats.

Hogg enjoys no such courting these days — and comments like these aren’t likely to help.

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