David Hogg Shows How Little He Knows with Apparent Demand to Trump

On Thursday, an unfortunate writer for Mediaite was given the Herculean task of going through David Hogg’s social media history and finding his most outré remarks.

“Ranking the New DNC Vice Chair’s Most Insane Tweets,” the headline read. Poor Charlie Nash, the writer of that article. He would have had an easier time if he ranked Hogg’s sanest tweets; those couldn’t have totaled in the double digits.

Hogg, in case you haven’t been following political arcana this past week, is object lesson No. 1 that the Democrats have learned nothing from 2024. After surviving the Parkland high school shooting in Florida in 2018, Hogg became a vocal activist for gun control.

At first, naturally, one’s sympathies were with the young man, no matter what his views were — but it quickly became clear that, as a lasting political voice in our great national debate, he was astonishingly unbalanced, uniformly angry in a uniquely off-putting way, and self-aggrandizing to a level conspicuous even for individuals in the American political sphere. (That last part is saying something indeed.)

So naturally, in need of a change after being rejected by American voters for drifting hard left during the 2024 cycle, the Democratic National Committee voted him their vice chair.

At least Hogg is consistent with the Democrat ethos in one way: He swore he’d never seek the power he eventually sought.

“I’m one of the most politically toxic people in the country and I’m too radical for American politics. No, I’m not running for office,” he said in one of those insane tweets we were just discussing, back in 2022. “We have enough straight white men in power. It’d be nice to see some people who actually look like our country and not privilege.”

I’m one of the most politically toxic people in the country and I’m too radical for American politics. No, I’m not running for office. We have enough straight white men in power. It’d be nice to see some people who actually look like our country and not privilege. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 22, 2022

And now that he’s rid himself of that shame of arrant white privilege, he’s demanding President Donald Trump replace a qualified South African immigrant with an unqualified upper-class white Harvard graduate who worked at McKinsey.

Sounds pretty bad, even for Democrats — until you realize we’re talking about his demand that Trump fire Department of Government Efficiency chair Elon Musk and replace him with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Then it sounds slightly better for Democrats and way worse and/or more hilarious for Republicans.

First, the post, which was occasioned by an accident on a Philadelphia-area commuter train:

Fire Elon Musk and Bring him back now. https://t.co/tRqFEdSj4s pic.twitter.com/efbneojXaY — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 7, 2025

I didn’t think it was possible to be wrong in so many ways in so few words, but let’s suss them out, shall we?

First, David Hogg cannot fire anyone but himself, and presumably a few token staffers the DNC lets him have. The DNC may be stupid, but it’s not that stupid, and while letting the malaprop-prone 24-year-old take a vice chair position was a bad move, they’re not about to hand him the reins to anything other than another 15 minutes of fame.

As for pressuring him to fire anyone in the Trump administration, Hogg also has no control over that. Not only is he not in a position of oversight, pretty much every Republican who follows Hogg’s missives does so because they realize that, by doing the diametrical opposite, they’re likely making the correct move.

Furthermore, if anyone’s to blame for this, it’s Buttigieg himself.

Remember, the Trump administration has only been in power since Jan. 20, 2025. Buttigieg was confirmed by the Senate as Joe Biden’s Transportation secretary in February of 2021 and held that position until the end of Biden’s term.

His qualifications for this, before he took the gig, were that he loved the choo-choos — although not enough that, when a train filled with toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, he saw fit to visit until well after it would have been useful.

Thus, whatever could have been done at the governmental level to keep the SEPTA train in question from catching on fire en route from Philadelphia to Wilmington, Delaware, it should have been done under Buttigieg’s watch. (For what it’s worth, according to WPVI-TV, no one out of the roughly 350 passengers on board was injured.)

And finally, furthermore squared: Elon Musk is not the Transportation secretary, you incompetent fool.

That role is being filled by former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy. You may have seen him recently, even if you’re not a transportation buff, because he’s been the face of the administration after the crash of American Eagle Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport just outside of Washington, D.C. — the first mid-air collision involving an airliner in U.S. airspace since 1986, which claimed 67 lives.

Thus, if there was ever a time when an average 24-year-old — not one that’s even interested in politics, mind you, and certainly not one that just got elected vice chair of the Democratic National Committee — would know who the Transportation secretary was, or at least that it wasn’t Elon Musk, this would be the week.

But, as we can all admit, Elon Musk definitely would be a poor pick for Transportation secretary, what with his lack of background in aviation and … oh, wait.

Good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/4m7gz7GH9I — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2025

Democrats, I speak to you specifically, since I think pretty much everything about Hogg’s post — and his past history of witless activism — has induced summary judgment in independents and Republicans: This is the man that your party believes will help them recapture the youth vote.

Are you not yet satisfied, left-of-center folk, that your party is so adrift in its own bubble that it cannot fathom how wrong things have gone for it?

