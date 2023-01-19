A speaker at the World Economic Forum called for “one billion” people to “stop eating meat” Wednesday, saying it would have a “big impact” on the “current food system” and help reduce carbon emissions.

“If a billion people stop eating meat, I tell you, it has a big impact. Not only does it have a big impact on the current food system, but it will also inspire innovation of food systems,” Jim Hagemann Snabe, chairman of the Germany-based conglomerate Siemens AG, said during a panel called “Mobilizing for Climate.”

.@Siemens Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe at #wef23: “If a billion people stop eating meat, it will have a big impact … I predict we will have proteins that don’t come from meat in the future, they will probably taste even better … They will be zero carbon and much healthier” pic.twitter.com/wno0Ar49hf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2023

The WEF’s conference in Davos, Switzerland, attended by many world leaders and top business executives, started Monday and runs through Friday.

A study by the Food and Agriculture Organization said that 14.5 percent of “greenhouse gas emissions” came from raising livestock.

Two professors from Indiana University called for an increase in the use of insect protein for human and animal diets in an Op-Ed published by the WEF in February.

The Netherlands announced it would seize 3,000 farms and shut them down to reduce nitrogen emissions by 50 percent by 2030 in November following months of protests by Dutch farmers.

“I can inspire you to maybe look at an organization called Eat — easy to remember, Eat — who have all the facts on this and who have the policies necessary, the innovations necessary and the scale necessary in order to make food systems sustainable and healthy,” Snabe said.

Eat, a global nonprofit, describes itself on its website as seeking “a fair and sustainable global food system for healthy people and planet” that would “transform our global food system through sound science, impatient disruption and novel partnerships.”

“I predict that we will have proteins not coming from meat in the future, they will probably taste even better,” Snabe said. “So why are we trying to mimic meat if we can have a better taste? They will be zero carbon and much healthier than the kind of food that we eat today.”

