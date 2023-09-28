Dax Shepard Airs Grievances Against Biden, Argues with 'Non-Binary' Guest About Transgenders in Sports
Actor Dax Shepard on Monday vented his disgust with President Joe Biden before he and a “non-binary” guest on his podcast argued about transgender youth.
During an episode of Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, he referenced Biden’s comparison of the wildfires that struck Maui with a small kitchen fire at their home, according to Breitbart.
Although “non-binary” guest Jonathan Van Ness said there could be context for the remark, Shepard rejected the notion.
“The only context that could have possibly explained this would be seconds before he walked out there, they were like, ‘Have this 13 ounces of mushroom tea and go address this crowd,’” he said.
“Here’s what I refuse to do — for any political stance I have — I’m not going to be dishonest. This is insane that this is our best option. It’s insane … This is not the best option for us, and it’s so embarrassing. I’m not willing to lie about that,” Shepard continued.
“I will still vote Democratic, but I don’t have to lie and say I think that this is anywhere close to the best person we have as an option to run the country.”
Shepard escaped unscathed with his criticism of Biden, but he brought Van Ness to tears by offering his opinion about teenagers trying to change their biological sex.
“Some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning. How do we know that the person’s not gonna change their mind? To even question it makes you an enemy. I don’t think that’s the way forward,” he said.
“I feel like I’m talking to my dad,” Van Ness said before denigrating the argument that women should not compete against men for safety and fairness reasons by saying, “sports are inherently dangerous, sports are also inherently extremely unfair.”
Van Ness then launched into a criticism of anyone supporting anti-grooming legislation, saying, “It does hurt my heart to see people who I respect taking up for [conservative] positions.”
“The thing that I’m bummed about right now is that if you wanted to lay out your points — where you’d say, this would make you supportive of the movement — and you laid out ten, if I’m along for nine of them and not the tenth, you file me in this enemy category,” Shepard replied.
“I’m not filing you in an enemy category, have whatever beliefs you want. Go for it. I’m just saying that it is disappointing when you realize the amount of people that think they’re really fighting for something,” Van Ness replied, before exploding.
“I’m a nonbinary f***ing trans person. When I talk to my dad or people who say similar things, it’s hard to be cool through that,” he said.
“I’m not calling you a transphobe,” Van Ness told Shepard. “I just get a lot of little kids who don’t get allowed to, like, join groups. I was really bullied for my gender expression as a little kid.”
“You can have racist beliefs and not know you’re racist, just like you can have transphobic beliefs and not realize you have transphobic beliefs. That doesn’t mean you’re a bad person,” Van Ness continued, according to the Daily Wire.
However as noted by Page Six, Van Ness posted on Instagram about “transphobia in sports.”
“When we take away the rights of kids to play sports with their peers … we are doing a huge injustice to trans kids for just not letting them play,” he wrote.
