A stock photo shows a small child stacking wooden letter blocks in front of a window.
Day Care Worker Charged After Allegedly Twisting Infant's Leg Until It Fractured

 By Sebastian Hughes  September 23, 2021 at 8:17am
A Florida day care worker was charged with felony aggravated child abuse after video surveillance allegedly caught her physically abusing an infant, WTVT-TV reported.

The Bradenton Police Department said investigators were called to Manatee Memorial Hospital on Sept. 16 when a 4-month-old was brought in with a fractured leg, according to the report.

Child protective services and police looked through surveillance footage from the Laugh and Learn Daycare in Bradenton.

Authorities said they saw Thalia Camarillo, an employee at the day care facility, “hitting the infant with an open hand several times,” WTVT reported.



The video also showed Camarillo “aggressively twisting and bending the infant’s right leg,” police said.

The day care worker refused to speak with investigators before her arrest, the Bradenton Herald reported.

Police were forced to get a warrant to make the day care hand over video footage of the abuse, the Herald reported.

“This investigation is still continuing,” said Capt. Brian Thiers, a Bradenton Police Department spokesman, according to the paper.

The baby, who was brought to the hospital by a family member, had to be taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg to be treated due to the complexity of the fracture, the Herald reported.

