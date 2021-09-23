A Florida day care worker was charged with felony aggravated child abuse after video surveillance allegedly caught her physically abusing an infant, WTVT-TV reported.

The Bradenton Police Department said investigators were called to Manatee Memorial Hospital on Sept. 16 when a 4-month-old was brought in with a fractured leg, according to the report.

Child protective services and police looked through surveillance footage from the Laugh and Learn Daycare in Bradenton.

Authorities said they saw Thalia Camarillo, an employee at the day care facility, “hitting the infant with an open hand several times,” WTVT reported.







The video also showed Camarillo “aggressively twisting and bending the infant’s right leg,” police said.

The day care worker refused to speak with investigators before her arrest, the Bradenton Herald reported.

Police were forced to get a warrant to make the day care hand over video footage of the abuse, the Herald reported.

“This investigation is still continuing,” said Capt. Brian Thiers, a Bradenton Police Department spokesman, according to the paper.

Should day care centers be more strictly regulated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The baby, who was brought to the hospital by a family member, had to be taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg to be treated due to the complexity of the fracture, the Herald reported.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.