Texas Republican congressional candidate Susan Wright has reached out to federal law enforcement agencies after supporters reported they were receiving robocalls that accused Wright of killing her late husband.

Wright’s campaign reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice on Friday — the day before Texas will vote to pick one of 23 candidates to represent the state’s 6th Congressional District — for help with the robocalls, Politico reported.

The calls allege that Wright “murdered” her late husband, Republican Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wright aides found out about the robocalls on Friday morning, a day before Saturday’s primary special election.

“This is illegal, immoral, and wrong,” Wright said in a statement.

“There’s not a sewer too deep that some politicians won’t plumb.”

It is unclear who paid for the robocalls because recipients said that they came from a blocked number.

The female narrator on the calls reportedly claims that Wright “murdered her husband” and that “she’s now running for Congress to cover it up.”

The call cites “confidential sources” and says Wright “obtained a $1 million life insurance policy on the life of her husband … six months before his death.”

It continues that Wright told a nurse that she “had purposely contracted the coronavirus” and that the hospital has made a “formal criminal referral to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

“It is clear that the voters of Texas’ 6th Congressional District deserve to know the truth about Susan Wright and her involvement in the death of her husband,” the call concludes.

The Wright campaign also reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department about the calls.

“When we heard reports of this criminal smear of a voicemail attacking Susan, we immediately referred the matter to law enforcement and started cooperating with authorities,” campaign consultant Matt Langston said in a statement.

“Susan’s opponents are desperate and resorting to disgusting gutter politics because they know she’s the frontrunner.”

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump endorsed Wright and said she “will be a terrific Congresswoman,” the Texas Tribune reported.

There are 11 Republicans, 10 Democrats, one Libertarian and one independent candidate running to fill Ron Wright’s seat in Congress on Saturday.

Democrats are hoping to increase their razor-thin margin in the House through Texas’ special election, as well as the ones that will be held in Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio and Florida to fill the seats left by representatives who were called to serve in the Biden administration.

