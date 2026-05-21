'A Day I Hoped Would Not Come': Susie Wiles Laments as Key Official Exits White House

A key member of President Donald Trump’s national security team will leave the administration.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles announced on Wednesday that Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel Jr. will move on to other endeavors.

“Today is a day I hoped would not come,” Wiles wrote. “But young, brilliant and talented people grow and move on to new chapters.”

The chief of staff then lauded Gabriel for his lengthy service to Trump. She also recalled his valuable contributions during the 2024 campaign and early in the president’s second administration.

“Robert Gabriel has worked tirelessly for President Trump for over a decade,” Wiles added. “He was by my side as we built and managed the 2024 campaign to historic victory, organized the White House team during transition, and played a pivotal policy role during the ambitious first 100 days of the second Trump administration.”

“Over the past 12 months, Robert has achieved great success as the Principal Deputy National Security Advisor to President Trump and to National Security Advisor Marco Rubio.”

Finally, Wiles expressed personal fondness for Gabriel.

“Most of all he’s been a trusted confidant and dear friend to me and his White House colleagues, Thank you, Robert. We wish you much success in your endeavors ahead. Very well earned, my friend,” she concluded.

Today is a day I hoped would not come. But young, brilliant and talented people grow and move on to new chapters. Robert Gabriel has worked tirelessly for President Trump for over a decade. He was by my side as we built and managed the 2024 campaign to historic victory,… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) May 21, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in on Gabriel’s departure.

“I am proud of the outstanding leadership Robert Gabriel has delivered as Principal Deputy National Security Advisor. In just one year, he has supercharged the White House NSC, accelerated interagency work on President Trump’s top priorities, and partnered with the Cabinet to achieve historic wins,” Rubio wrote.

The chief diplomat also touted Gabriel’s knowledge, experience, and skill.

“Robert’s intimate understanding of the President’s foreign policy agenda, his decade-long relationships across the U.S. Government, and his unmatched ability to solve complex problems have made him successful. I am grateful for his service and friendship,” Rubio added.

I am proud of the outstanding leadership Robert Gabriel has delivered as Principal Deputy National Security Advisor. In just one year, he has supercharged the White House NSC, accelerated interagency work on President Trump’s top priorities, and partnered with the Cabinet to… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 20, 2026

Likewise, Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg sang Gabriel’s praises.

“Robert Gabriel’s unwavering devotion to President Trump’s agenda and his exceptional leadership at the NSC are tremendous assets to our country. Deeply grateful to call him a friend. Thank you for your service, Robert!” Helberg wrote.

Robert Gabriel’s unwavering devotion to President Trump’s agenda and his exceptional leadership at the NSC are tremendous assets to our country. Deeply grateful to call him a friend. Thank you for your service, Robert! https://t.co/4Sfq8jcujE pic.twitter.com/WdElAzNbSb — Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg (@UnderSecE) May 21, 2026

Administration officials did not provide a reason for Gabriel’s departure, nor did they specify the now-former national security advisor’s next endeavor.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.