A Day After Hosting Anti-Christian Group for 'Pride' Night, Dodgers Hit 125-Year Low

First came “pride,” then a very large dose of humility for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Saturday, the arch-rival San Francisco Giants clobbered the Dodgers 15-0 at Dodger Stadium.

The game came one day after a massive religious protest that was sparked by the Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — an LGBT group that dresses like nuns while mocking Christian values — at its annual “Pride Night” event, according to KTLA-TV.

“We’re just here, all the faiths are standing united,” protester Jesse Holguin said. “We’re very angry that the Dodgers invited this group that mocked our lord and savior Jesus Christ.”

A day later, the Giants made a mockery of the Dodgers, matching the 1898 record for the team’s worst home game shutout loss. At that time, the Dodgers, still based in Brooklyn, New York, were beaten 15-0 by Pittsburgh, according to ESPN.

For the Giants, it was also their biggest margin over the Dodgers since a 19-3 drubbing delivered on Sept. 14, 2013.

The loss also earned a niche in the annals of Dodger futility by becoming its second shutout of the year while the opposing team scored 10 or more runs, something that had not happened since 2012. The series between the teams was the first time San Francisco had won in an LA series since 2021.

The series ended Sunday with a 7-3 win for the Giants, the first time they swept the Dodgers at home since 2012, according to the Los Angeles Times

“When you’re not winning games, things get magnified,” manager Dave Roberts said.

“I think if you look back at this two-week stretch, there’s a lot of things we’re just not doing well. We’re not playing clean baseball, fundamental baseball. It goes back to, not just trying to win, but focusing on the little things.”

The Times report noted that the Dodgers have been mired in what it called “a month-long funk” in which the team has lost 18 of its past 30 games.

The streak roughly parallels the cauldron of controversy that now immerses the team.

In May, it extended the invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, only to rescind it after an outcry. The team, facing an even louder reaction from the LGBT-supporting left, reinstated the invitation, leading to a controversy that built until Friday night’s mass protest.

The debate over the invitation also caused some players to speak out.

“I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions,” star pitcher Clayton Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times.

“It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with.”

