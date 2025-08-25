A Day After NY Court Kicked Repeat Offender Loose, Thug Accused of Leaving Woman, 87, with Brain Injuries in Carjacking Spree

A 28-year-old man with a mile-long rap sheet is accused of going on a violent New York City crime spree that left an elderly woman hospitalized with brain injuries and an NYPD detective shot in a friendly-fire incident last week.

Kevin Dubuisson was finally ordered held without bail Sunday after prosecutors laid out a chaotic morning of attempted carjackings, assaults, and threats that occurred in the city last Friday, the New York Post reported.

Court documents show Dubuisson allegedly unsuccessfully tried to steal a car left running at a gas station, before retreating and then threatening a woman who was walking by, saying, “I’m going to f***ing kill you, you white b****.” He then reportedly moved on to target others.

Just minutes later, he allegedly carjacked an SUV and, while backing it up, struck an 87-year-old woman and her daughter in Queens.

The older woman was left with a fractured wrist, a cut on her head, blood loss, and a brain bleed, according to a criminal complaint.

Her daughter was also injured after they were both knocked to the ground.

According to the complaint, Dubuisson showed no remorse after his arrest.

“I jumped in the [car]. I saw the lady on the ground with her head busted up,” he allegedly told investigators.

NYC carjacker seriously injured 87-year-old woman in wild morning crime spree: prosecutors https://t.co/jI9leqZsTL pic.twitter.com/v8U4pcpoBE — New York Post (@nypost) August 24, 2025

Is it time to bring back 3-strikes laws to clean these punks off our streets? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (295 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Dubuisson was charged with 14 crimes, including assault, robbery, menacing, and grand larceny.

He was also charged with assaulting a police officer, due to injuries suffered by Detective Corey Fisher, a 12-year NYPD veteran, in the incident.

Fisher was shot twice in a friendly-fire exchange as police cornered the suspect. He also suffered a broken leg.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said of the crime spree, “Make no mistake, this defendant’s alleged actions set into motion the events that led to Detective Corey Fisher’s hospitalization.”

Among the obvious tragedies from the spree of crime is the fact that all of it could have been prevented.

According to the Post, Dubuisson had been arrested just one day earlier for allegedly stealing two cars and crashing one into a construction site.

That arrest was one of 10 prior arrests that should have had Dubuisson already locked up, especially considering he was out on parole for a 2023 robbery.

Police believed he was responsible for last Thursday’s crime spree, but let him go. Instead of being held in a jail cell, he was given a ticket to appear.

Hours later, a cop was shot, and a woman in her eighties was hit by a stolen car.

New York’s soft-on-crime policies left him free to terrorize a neighborhood the very next morning.

Now an innocent woman is in the hospital, and a police officer is recovering from surgery.

City and state leaders should be answering for why Dubuisson was even on the street.

If local officials won’t protect New Yorkers, the state must. If the state refuses, the federal government must step in.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has shown little interest in reforming her state’s failed bail and other criminal justice reform policies.

That leaves the burden to the federal government if voters continue to refuse to elect people who are going to protect them. Based on their decision to nominate an anti-police socialist in Zohran Mamdani for mayor, it appears as thought New York City can expect more of the same mayhem and violence.

It might be time to send in the National Guard.

This crime spree was senseless and unnecessary. It should never have happened.

New York’s most vulnerable deserve better than to have to live in fear of criminals who have no business walking the streets with them.

Cleaning up the streets of America’s cities isn’t so difficult if those in charge choose to aggressively pursue justice for victims.

It took President Donald Trump’s decision to send in troops to Washington, D.C., only days to curtail violent crime.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.