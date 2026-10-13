On Same Day as Omar Raid, Trump Issues Dire Warning to Midterm Voters: Don't Let Your State Get 'Ransacked and Destroyed' Like Minnesota

It’s perhaps the most important question purple-state voters should be asking themselves in 2026: Do you want to vote Republican, or do you want to end up like Minnesota?

On the same day that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s house was raided by immigration officials, President Donald Trump asked the obvious question to voters in Ohio — namely, whether they wanted their state to be “plundered, ransacked, and destroyed” like their friends up north.

Trump was in the state to support the 2026 Republican candidates for Senate and governor, Jon Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy, respectively.

However, he also gave everyone a callback to a major flashpoint of his 2024 presidential campaign — namely, the town of Springfield, Ohio, which had been overrun by Haitian migrants.

Yes, we all remember this for the “they’re eating the dogs… they’re eating the cats” clip from his debate with Kamala Harris, but there was a deeper issue at play. Springfield residents were worried about the burden on their community posed by a wave of immigrants that had come in during the Biden years — up to 20,000, by estimates at the time.

“In Springfield they’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there” 😭 -Donald Trump https://t.co/razEDGr9vd — Hater Report (@HaterReport) September 11, 2024

This was a very real concern, and Trump delivered where Harris never would.

Meanwhile, we began to see what unfettered immigration and the swarming of public services looked like in Minnesota with billions in various forms of fraud, largely from the state’s large Somali immigrant community.

That community has found its most vigorous defender in Rep. Omar, who was born in Somalia. There have long been questions about whether she’s committed immigration fraud of one form or another, to say nothing of other forms of alleged financial shenanigans.

And, in Ohio — where both races could go either way — this should be a lesson to voters, Trump said during the Monday rally in Columbus.

“They come in, they have nothing, and they’re the number one buyers of Mercedes Benz and BMWs in the state of Minnesota,” Trump said. “The whole thing is crazy. They’re low-IQ people!”

Are the concerns about immigration in Minnesota justified? Yes, absolutely No, they're exaggerated Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, absolutely 100% (49 votes) No, they're exaggerated 0% (0 votes)

“If you want to stop Ohio from being plundered, ransacked, and destroyed like Minnesota is being destroyed, we’re going to stop it,” he added.

“Just like we did with Springfield, we’re going to stop it, we’re not going to let it happen.”

🚨 President Trump just sent a WARNING to Ohio: elect Democrats, and be invaded by SOMALIS like Minnesota “They come in, they have nothing, and they’re the number one buyers of Mercedes, Benz and BMWs in the state of Minnesota.” “They’re low IQ people!” “If you want to stop Ohio from being PLUNDERED, RANSACKED, and DESTROYED like Minnesota is being destroyed, vote for John Husted and vote for Vivek Ramaswamy.” “Just like we did with Springfield. We’re going to STOP it. We’re NOT going to let it happen.” — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 13, 2026

And you could practically see the headlines writing themselves as Trump said those words. The Associated Press: “Trump attacks immigrants from Somalia and Haiti while rallying in Ohio for Republican candidates.” The Hill: “Trump repeatedly attacks Minnesota, Omar during Ohio campaign stop.”

No, what he did was spit the facts.

You either have an immigrant community overrun your state and burden (at best) or plunder (at worst) your coffers, or you elect Republicans.

Make no mistake, the Democrats have come out against every intelligent and necessary step to end the illegal immigration crisis that happened on their watch.

They’ve resisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and they’ll try to abolish them if they get majorities in the House and Senate.

They’ve stoked the anti-ICE riots around the country that have impeded federal law enforcement from taking criminals off our streets and sending them from whence they came.

They don’t see an illegal immigration crisis. They never did in Springfield, and they certainly don’t in Minneapolis.

“Quality Learing,” coming to a community near you with your tax dollars!

These are the stakes, folks. If you don’t vote and vote Republican come November, count on the Democrats to make the entire country into Minnesota.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.