On Same Day as Platner Bombshell, Another Dem Sex Scandal Explodes - Candidate Allegedly Shoved Hand Down Victim's Trousers, Fondled Him, and Worse

History has shown that neither major political party has a monopoly on lechery.

Still, the Democrats have had a pretty good run at it lately.

On Monday — the same day that rape allegations rocked Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner’s campaign — the San Francisco Chronicle published the results of its investigation into an alleged 2020 sexual assault in which San Francisco cafe owner and Board of Supervisors candidate Manny Yekutiel allegedly grabbed, fondled, and used his finger to try to penetrate LGBT activist Brad Chapin.

Notably, the San Francisco Chronicle first contacted Chapin in March. After several interviews, the outlet tried to independently verify some of Chapin’s details, but it failed in its attempt to contact witnesses who attended the 2020 party at which the alleged assault occurred.

On June 30, however, The San Francisco Standard published its own account of Chapin’s allegations and their political ramifications.

According to the outlet, Chapin filed a police report in April. In that report, Chapin claimed that Yekutiel attacked him on Feb. 21, 2020, in the bedroom of a home in San Francisco’s Mission District, where Chapin had wandered in search of friends.

“He grabbed me, and I was trying to get away. He wouldn’t let me go,” Chapin recalled. “He stuck one of his hands down my pants and grabbed me and was squeezing me and intentionally causing pain. It was bizarre. He literally had me by the testicles. It was intentionally sexually demeaning.”

Indeed, in a contemporaneous text message, Chapin told a friend that “Manny just sexually assaulted me.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to The San Francisco Standard, Yekutiel denied Chapin’s allegations.

“These allegations are false. What is being described did not happen,” the statement read.

“When he reached out to me, I told him directly that it didn’t happen. He filed a police report, the police investigated, and took no further action. They said they didn’t even need to interview me.”

Nonetheless, those allegations could have serious consequences. After all, with past connections to the likes of former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris, and as an ally of Daniel Lurie, the city’s Democrat mayor, Yekutiel qualifies as “a fixture of San Francisco politics,” per The San Francisco Standard.

On the other hand, Chapin, through an LGBT organization, has political connections to Yekutiel’s main electoral opponent.

The San Francisco Chronicle chose to publish its investigation on Monday because The San Francisco Standard’s report had already put Chapin’s allegations at the center of San Francisco’s supervisorial race.

Curiously, the San Francisco Chronicle’s report had a different tone.

For instance, according to The San Francisco Standard, after filing the police report in April, Chapin met Yekutiel at a local park, hoping to “find some way to forgive him and move past the incident,” the accuser said.

The San Francisco Chronicle, however, described that park meeting as the result of a “pretext call” set up by a police investigator. When meeting with Yekutiel, Chapin wore a police-issued recording device.

Likewise, based on a June 9 email to Chapin from said police investigator, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the investigator characterized the case as “open” but “inactive.”

In other words, authorities lacked sufficient evidence to charge Yekutiel with sexual assault.

Moreover, the San Francisco Chronicle published quotes in which Yekutiel sounded sympathetic to Chapin.

“I’m not here to attack or hurt anyone,” Yekutiel told the outlet. “I take this issue super seriously, but also I think in instances like this, especially with what’s being accused, I have to be completely clear that what is being described never went on and never happened.”

The supervisor candidate added that “anyone who comes forward deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. I won’t disparage Brad or question his character. But I know what’s true for me. And I understand the ugly reality of political campaigns today.”

Furthermore, the San Francisco Chronicle published friendly sounding social media exchanges between Yekutiel and Chapin that occurred after the alleged assault.

Finally, the San Francisco Chronicle noted apparent inconsistencies in Chapin’s claim that Yekutiel tried to insert a finger into the alleged victim’s anus.

Of course, it seems that only in reference to Democratic politics does one even write sentences like that. True or not, Chapin’s accusation strikes one as the kind that could only occur in deep-blue voting districts.

Conversely, the details of Platner’s alleged rape had leading Democrats calling the accusations against him “credible.”

The same held true for former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who dropped out of that state’s gubernatorial race in April after multiple accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault derailed his campaign.

Still, in light of the San Francisco news outlets’ differing accounts, one cannot conclude what really happened at that party in 2020.

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