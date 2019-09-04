Days After Affair Claim, Omar's Husband Reportedly Seeking a Divorce

Days after the wife of a Washington, D.C.-area political consultant claimed her husband was having an affair with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Omar’s current husband has reportedly prepared to file for divorce.

Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett claimed in a divorce filing last week that her husband, Tim Mynett, acknowledged the affair in April and made a “shocking declaration of love” for Omar before leaving his wife.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” court documents read.

Moreover, a July report in the U.K. Daily Mail claimed Omar had left her husband.

Omar has been married to Ahmed Hirsi, with whom she has three children, since 2018.

“Omar has now dumped her current husband Ahmed Hirsi — who she first married in a religious ceremony in 2002 and divorced in 2008 — and moved into a penthouse apartment in one of Minneapolis’s trendiest neighborhoods,” the Daily Mail reported.

So what’s changed since then?

A source described as having known Omar and her husband for two decades told the New York Post that Hirsi is now preparing to file for divorce.

The Post’s report confirms much of what the Daily Mail said in July — that Omar and Hirsi allegedly separated earlier this year and started living apart.

“The Minnesota congresswoman and her husband allegedly separated in March, and Omar asked Hirsi to divorce her around that time because she didn’t want to file the papers — but Hirsi refused, telling her if she wanted a divorce she should do it herself,” the Post reported, citing the unnamed source.

Then came Beth Mynett’s bombshell claims.

“The husband allegedly changed his mind after Tim Mynett’s wife last week filed bombshell divorce papers claiming her spouse was having an affair with the Somali-born US representative — with Hirsi said to be angry he had been made to look the fool by the allegations of an extramarital affair,” the Post reported.

The source characterized Hirsi as “very confused” about the affair claim, but said he still loves Omar and doesn’t want their children to be hurt in a public divorce feud.

Still, the source said, “I’m surprised he hasn’t filed already,” in reference to Hirsi.

Omar and her alleged lover, meanwhile, have both denied they are having an affair.

Omar was asked about the matter during an interview last week.

“Are you separated from your husband?” WCCO’s Esme Murphy asked. “Are you dating somebody?”

Omar responded: “No, I am not. As I said yesterday, I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.”

In court filings, Tim Mynett accused his wife of trying to “ruin his career,” according to the Post.

“Since the time of Mr. Mynett’s departure from the marital home, Ms. Mynett began a negative campaign against Mr. Mynett, seemingly in an effort to ruin his career and permanently damage his relationship with William and his step-daughter,” court documents read.

“Mr. Mynett denies that he told Ms. Mynett he was leaving the marriage for Representative Ilhan Omar (‘Rep. Omar’) or that he was in love with her.”

