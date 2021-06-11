The “woke” Pentagon this week thanked transgender troops and other members of the LGBT community for winning historic conflicts, including the Civil War — and the hat tip came just days after the Biden administration snubbed D-Day veterans on the anniversary of the invasion of France.

If you’ll recall, President Joe Biden was too busy this week costing Americans their jobs and making food for their families more expensive to thank the men who liberated France and, later, the rest of Europe.

Not a single proclamation, public comment or social media post was issued by the commander-in-chief to honor those who landed at Normandy on June 6, 1944.

Perhaps those men, who were mostly white male teenagers, weren’t ethnically or sexually diverse enough to be honored. Maybe it’s problematic that they didn’t discuss their thoughts on “pride” as their LCVP landing crafts faced MG-42 machine guns, artillery and mortar fire while they came ashore.

But Biden’s defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, made sure to produce a bizarre statement three days later honoring members of the alphabet community for their service — even in the Civil War, he said.

“Throughout American history, LGBTQ+ citizens have fought to defend our rights and freedoms — from the Founding of our nation to the Civil War, from the trenches of two World Wars to Korea and Vietnam, and from Afghanistan to Iraq,” Austin said Wednesday. “They fought for our country even when our country wouldn’t fight for them.

“Even as some were forced to hide who they were … or to hang up their uniforms.”

“And today,” he said, “we reaffirm that transgender rights are human rights, and that America is safer — and better — when every qualified citizen can serve with pride and dignity.

“Now, that’s real progress.”

The defense secretary added that that “our work isn’t done until we create a safe and supportive workplace for everyone –free from discrimination, harassment, and fear. Because nobody should have to hide who they love to serve the country that they love.”

Is this even real?

Nobody is doubting that gay men have fought valiantly for this country — or any country — throughout the long history of combat.

In fact, the British man who cracked Nazi Germany’s Enigma code, Alan Turing, was exiled and cruelly imprisoned for being gay by that country after World War II.

Turing saved countless Allied lives, and he was treated horribly. But what made Turing exceptional was his mind, not who he found himself attracted to.

History was often cruel, as we all well know. Ask the few men still living who liberated Europe about the cruelty of humanity. Some of those men also liberated concentration camps.

How does Austin’s statement Wednesday serve to make the U.S. military a better, stronger, meaner and mightier fighting force? It doesn’t. In fact, Austin’s comments were strange and nonsensical in their entirety.

The man came off as a caricature of a bad left-wing comic book hero. Really? Gender-confused people won the Civil War? No, they didn’t. Men who embraced the American identity won that war, and many others.

By politicizing the military and embracing neo-Marxist identity politics, Biden, Austin and others are turning the world’s most elite fighting force into an international laughingstock. Sadly, their actions might result in a lot of people getting killed the next time the country finds itself engaged with an enemy that hasn’t spent its time crying tears about discrimination.

Our enemies are ruthless killers. This country’s international adversaries are well-trained and heavily armed, and they probably smell blood in the water at this point.

Hopefully, the Pentagon will change course quickly.

China and its vast army are hungry for conquest, and its riflemen don’t care what color of dress, which brand of tissue or which gender identity our troops and their ineffectual leaders embrace while they should be keeping their sights downrange.

