Days After Biden's Brutal Fall, Dem Rep. Has Mind-Boggling Defense of His Age

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has been the lead prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial and a constitutional law professor at American University in D.C., so it’s fair to say he’s a respected lawyer — at least on the left.

Thus, if the best excuse he can come up with for President Joe Biden after his well-publicized fall on Thursday could be paraphrased as, “Well, in some countries, they respect really old leaders,” there’s an issue.

Raskin made the remarks Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” where he devoted most of his time to trying to convince host Dana Bash (and CNN viewers) that audio recordings of former President Trump provide a “smoking gun” that he didn’t declassify the documents he was storing at Mar-a-Lago when the FBI raided last summer. That’s a whole separate can of worms and, if you need to see the House Democratic Caucus’ most prominent Trump-grumbler grouse about the former president some more, go for it.

Toward the end of the interview, however, Bash got around to asking Raskin about Biden’s fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs on Thursday:

I hope President Biden is uninjured from this fall which dramatically and further illustrates his age-related cognitive and physical challenges. pic.twitter.com/4XM7fKm1H3 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 1, 2023

“You also, as a politician, know about how events feed into a perception that already exists,” Bash said. “Questions about his age are already there. Are voters wrong to be worried about re-electing a man who would be closer to 90 at the end of his second term than 80?”

Raskin began by framing the very thought as a question of ageism, noting that “America is a country that loves youth and vitality.” But in other places, he implied, citizens are more enlightened!

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin on Biden’s age: “In a lot of countries, people who’ve been in office a longer period of time are praised for their wisdom, and I think that Joe Biden rightly says that he has grown very wise!” pic.twitter.com/NKAmmRBjnL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2023

“In a lot of countries, people who’ve been in office for a longer period of time are praised for their wisdom,” Raskin said.

“And I think that Joe Biden rightly says that he has grown very wise in his many decades in public office, and I respect that. So I think that he deserves to be judged by the results of his administration and what he’s gotten done.”

Full interview here (relevant portion begins at 8:00):







Ah, yes. The wisdom of Joe Biden. The man who looked for a dead woman at a White House event, bragged how he’d “rededudenedefet,” boasted he’d cut off the “ill-begotten gains of Putin’s kleptocrack– kleptocracy. Keep– the guys who are in the kleptocracies,” and, you know, whatever this was:

“Jackie, where’s Jackie?,” Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

Joe Biden attempts to say “reduce the deficit.” pic.twitter.com/otX4ixGYIX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 5, 2022

What language is this? pic.twitter.com/KyOxUuBxm7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2022

Heck, the fall wasn’t even the only moment of “wisdom” during Biden’s time at the Air Force Academy.

BIDEN: “By the way, I met with, uh, who are those guys that fly over shortly? You’ve heard of ’em, haven’t you? Three of them are women, so don’t screw around, guys.” pic.twitter.com/95j3oyDgyB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2023

Biden tells Air Force graduates he applied to the Naval Academy after graduating high school. Last year, he told Naval Academy graduates he was “appointed to the [Naval] Academy in 1965.” There is no record of either of those things ever happening. pic.twitter.com/4PaQuGMNvW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2023

Wisdom!

Never mind that the concept of the sword that is sharpened by age doesn’t work when the blade is visibly dull. Neither Raskin nor any other Democrat saw fit to make “wisdom” defenses for Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole or any other conservative past a certain age. In all three cases, in fact, the establishment media openly questioned their mental fitness to serve.

It took until what Basil Fawlty would refer to as “the bleeding obvious” became apparent in the number and magnitude of Biden’s gaffes for the establishment media to finally start giving his mental fitness the attention it deserves.

Never mind that Dr. Ronny Jackson — the White House physician under both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, now a Republican representative from Texas — has been sounding the alarm about Biden’s diminished capacities from the earliest days of the 2020 campaign.

Yet again, after Thursday’s fall, Jackson reiterated this was not “wisdom.”

Joe Biden is a national EMBARRASSMENT. Everyday it’s something new. He doesn’t have the mental capacity to be President. He needs to go NOW!! pic.twitter.com/jNmdpVNmAH — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 3, 2023

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but I’m just going to say it again: This man’s not fit mentally or physically to be our president,” Jackson said during an appearance on Fox News Friday.

“It’s just a bad situation for us. Part of the job of the president of the United States is to inspire confidence and to project power. And he’s not doing that. He can’t do that. He’s too old to do that.”

When the best comeback that the chief Democrat litigator during Trump second impeachment can muster to that kind of criticism is that, well, some countries revere old people for being wise, you know things are really bad.

