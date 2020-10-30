Login
Days Before Election, Kid Rock Drops Epic Ad for GOP Senate Candidate

Kid Rock performs on stage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.Amy Harris / Invision / APKid Rock performs on stage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Amy Harris / Invision / AP)

By Cameron Arcand
Published October 30, 2020 at 7:40am
Just days before the election, Kid Rock has dropped a new ad for Michigan Senate candidate John James, and it’s downright epic.

The ad features James’ accomplishments, with Kid Rock narrating as rock music plays in the background.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, is a Michigan native who has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

Ritchie himself considered running to represent Michigan in the Senate back in 2017, but eventually decided against it.

As for the ad, it mainly paints John James as a successful political outsider running against an out-of-touch establishment politician.

“John James was successful before he got into politics rather than use politics to be successful. He wants to help others create jobs and put Michigan to work,” Kid Rock says in the ad, which James posted Thursday to Twitter.

Do you think John James will win his Senate race?

“John is the leader we need in the U.S. Senate,” the rock star adds. “It’s the warfighter versus the gaslighter. The combat veteran versus the career politician.”

James is in a tight race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who has been in office since 2015.

Peters holds a 7.6 percentage point lead in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

He also is “favored” to win the election, according to the statistical analysis website FiveThirtyEight.

Despite the tough battle for James, projected high voter turn out due to the expansion of mail-in and early voting efforts may benefit him.

As part of his campaign, James has been targeting blue-collar workers, a demographic that brought Trump to victory in Michigan in 2016.

“Radical liberals like AOC back Gary Peters b/c they know he won’t stand in the way of their agenda that would destroy the auto industry,” James tweeted this week.

James also got a campaign boost this week by campaigning with former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Haley has been doing campaign events for several GOP Senate incumbents, including Martha McSally of Arizona and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia.

James has a competitive battle, but he is setting a great example for future Republican candidates by running an enthusiastic campaign that goes beyond the typical style when it comes to campaign advertising.

Even if James does not win, he should hopefully continue to be an energetic conservative leader for younger voters.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
