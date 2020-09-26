Login
With Only Days To Go Until Debate, Pelosi Gives Biden an Out: 'Why Bother?'

By Jack Davis
Published September 26, 2020 at 8:00am
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued her attacks on President Donald Trump as she insisted Friday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should not debate him.

The first debate is scheduled for Tuesday in Cleveland.

Pelosi was asked by “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King whether, as the California Democrat has said before, she still believes Biden should duck out of the debates that are a fixture of presidential campaigns.

“I do,” she replied. “Not that I don’t think he’ll be excellent. I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States.

“He and his henchmen are a danger, with their comments, are a danger to our democracy,” Pelosi added.

“So I don’t want to give him, you know, why bother? You know, he doesn’t tell the truth. He isn’t committed to our Constitution,” she said.

King then observed to Pelosi: “Your language to some is just as egregious as what they’re saying, by calling the president’s people ‘henchmen.’ Some could say that’s just as insulting as what he’s saying about you.”

“Well, I don’t care what he says about me,” the House speaker replied.

Do you think Joe Biden will debate President Trump?

“Every knock from him is a boost for me. If he wants to help me raise money, he can keep knocking me. But I’m speaking truth,” she said.

Pelosi then suggested the nation is in imminent danger.

“Our Constitution is at the mercy of people who have no allegiance to the Constitution of the United States. They have repeatedly demonstrated that,” she said.

Later in the interview, Pelosi claimed sole ownership of the truth.

“And there is no equivalent, my dear friend, Gayle, between what I am saying, speaking truth about them, than their mistaking cruelty for humor in whatever it is that they have to say,” she said.

“We’re ready for the fight, and it is — it’s an important time in our country. For the president to undermine the elections is something horrible,” she said.

Pelosi then told King she had one last thing to say before the interview ended.

“I have three words — three names I want to name right now: Breonna Taylor, Breonna Taylor, Breonna Taylor,” Pelosi said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
