With Only Days To Go Until Debate, Pelosi Gives Biden an Out: 'Why Bother?'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued her attacks on President Donald Trump as she insisted Friday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should not debate him.

The first debate is scheduled for Tuesday in Cleveland.

Pelosi was asked by “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King whether, as the California Democrat has said before, she still believes Biden should duck out of the debates that are a fixture of presidential campaigns.

“I do,” she replied. “Not that I don’t think he’ll be excellent. I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States.

TRENDING: Historically Black University Humiliates Biden After He Claims To Have 'Started Out' There

“He and his henchmen are a danger, with their comments, are a danger to our democracy,” Pelosi added.

“So I don’t want to give him, you know, why bother? You know, he doesn’t tell the truth. He isn’t committed to our Constitution,” she said.

King then observed to Pelosi: “Your language to some is just as egregious as what they’re saying, by calling the president’s people ‘henchmen.’ Some could say that’s just as insulting as what he’s saying about you.”

“Well, I don’t care what he says about me,” the House speaker replied.

Do you think Joe Biden will debate President Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 37% (156 Votes) 63% (265 Votes)

“Every knock from him is a boost for me. If he wants to help me raise money, he can keep knocking me. But I’m speaking truth,” she said.

Pelosi then suggested the nation is in imminent danger.

“Our Constitution is at the mercy of people who have no allegiance to the Constitution of the United States. They have repeatedly demonstrated that,” she said.

Later in the interview, Pelosi claimed sole ownership of the truth.

“And there is no equivalent, my dear friend, Gayle, between what I am saying, speaking truth about them, than their mistaking cruelty for humor in whatever it is that they have to say,” she said.

RELATED: The Topics for the First Presidential Debate Have Been Revealed

“We’re ready for the fight, and it is — it’s an important time in our country. For the president to undermine the elections is something horrible,” she said.

Pelosi then told King she had one last thing to say before the interview ended.

“I have three words — three names I want to name right now: Breonna Taylor, Breonna Taylor, Breonna Taylor,” Pelosi said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.