Days After 'Grifter' Attack, Meghan Blasted in New Report: Did She Fake Her Podcast Interviews?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is going through a nasty, public divorce with all manner of dirty laundry being aired after the fact — and it’s got nothing to do with whatever marital problems she might have.

No, this divorce is with the streaming titan Spotify — and the last couple of days haven’t been too kind to the duchess.

On Friday, Bill Simmons, a Spotify senior executive and founder of The Ringer, tore into Prince Harry and Meghan as “f***ing grifters” in a tirade that quickly captured headlines.

“I wish I had been involved in the Meghan and Harry-leaves-Spotify negotiations,” Simmons said on the Friday episode of his eponymous podcast. “The f***ing grifters. That’s the podcast we should’ve launched with them.”

It was a searing and savage “goodbye” from a top figure at Spotify.

Now, just a few days later, a new report from PodNews is further piling on the “grifter” claim launched by Simmons.

“Podnews has heard from multiple sources that some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with her questions edited-in afterwards,” the outlet reported Monday.

The show in question was Meghan’s podcast “Archetypes,” which proved to be a failure for Spotify, as evinced by the fact that the group axed a $20 million deal with Harry and Meghan, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

“Archetypes” managed to put out a dozen episodes in its first and only season on the service.

The format of the failed show was the typical conversational podcast, covering a swathe of topics pertaining to Meghan.

One would presume that part of the appeal of that format is hearing organic, genuine conversations between the host and her guests.

If the PodNews report is correct, those podcasts were anything but organic and genuine.

Rather, they would be scripted and rehearsed — a fraudulent facsimile of an actual discussion.

While the report provided no evidence for these claims, there is ample evidence of Meghan having no problem with deceitful manipulations.

Back in December, when she and Harry were promoting their new Netflix documentary, many viewers noticed some peculiar issues with the trailer promoting it:







Within that dramatized trailer, there are numerous cuts and clips of the British royals being accosted by the paparazzi and media.

The only issue was that much of the imagery showed people who were decidedly neither Harry nor Meghan being harassed by the media.

One of the shots was of disgraced former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Pic one Netflix trailer. Pic two the clip on Gettys. It’s the same event. I think the clip may be a different camera. But still the same thing. You can see the same people, clothes, background. pic.twitter.com/9tpFkhbe0L — Gert’s Royals (@Gertsroyals) December 5, 2022

Whatever it is one may think of Cohen, he is not Harry and Meghan.

And whatever it is one may think of Harry and Meghan, they appear to be taking the worst of this Spotify fallout.

Neither of them has publicly responded to Simmons or PodNews or otherwise addressed their Spotify deal outside of prepared statements.

