'Days of Our Lives' and 'Knots Landing' Star Kevin Dobson Dead at Age 77

Kevin Dobson, an actor on television and the stage, died Sunday in a Stockton, California, hospital. He was 77.

His agent, Arthur Toretzk, told The Hollywood Reporter that Dobson had been suffering from an autoimmune deficiency. Dobson’s IMDb bio lists the cause of death as “heart attack.”

Born March 18, 1943, in New York City, Dobson grew up in the housing projects in Jackson Heights, one of seven kids.

He had a number of different jobs during his life, including waiter and bartender, train conductor for the Long Island Railroad, military police officer in the Army and — of course — actor.

Being Irish, athletic and connected with the law (in addition to his time as an MP, his grandfather was a cop in New York), perhaps it’s no surprise that he often gravitated toward shows about crime.

In 1968, Dobson was in the theatrical production “The Impossible Years,” and that year he also married his wife, Susan.

In the 1970s, he was a regular on “Kojak,” where he played Detective Bobby Crocker.

In 1982, Dobson landed one of his best-known roles as district attorney Mack MacKenzie in “Knots Landing” — but apparently when he first found out what part he got, he was not thrilled. He learned to love his character.

In 2008, he was in 15 episodes of “Days of Our Lives” as Mickey Horton. He continued to land occasional parts in plays, television shows and movies until his death.

While Dobson had a passion for his craft, he also had a passion for assisting veterans. Twice he was chairman of the National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans.

He has also participated in fundraisers to benefit the John Wayne Cancer Institute, which his wife is involved with.

He had a lot of respect for his best friend and mentor Telly Savalas, who greatly influenced his style and aspirations of becoming an actor.

“What an opportunity!” Dobson said of being able to work with Savalas, according to IMDb. “I am so grateful to have worked with him. He was a hard-nosed movie star, but as sensitive as anyone could be.”

“He was a family man — always — whether it was his mother, nieces, or brother visiting the set. We were always putting his family in the holding cell during a scene.”

Dobson is survived by his wife, Susan, and their three children Sean, Patrick and Mariah.

