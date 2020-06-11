When you fall off a horse, you have to get back up again. It’s good advice in most situations, but for actress Judi Evans, getting knocked out of the saddle was just the beginning of a series of medical emergencies that popped up rather unexpectedly.

In May, the former “Days of Our Lives” star was riding her horse on a trail in California when he had a fall. She was able to walk the half-mile back, albeit in pain, as she’d suffered a collapsed lung, broken her collarbone and several ribs and chipped two vertebrae, according to Soap Opera Digest.

She was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered that she also had a blood clot in her lung — something that had gone unnoticed and could have easily killed her.

“I’m grateful for all the prayers and support from family, friends, colleagues and fans and for my horse, which probably ended up saving my life!” Evans told Digest in late May.

“I miss my husband Michael, who I haven’t seen in a week because of the COVID-19 restrictions in the hospital.”

Little did she know that, while recovering in the hospital, she would contract COVID-19.

“UPDATE ON Judi Evans,” Howie Tiger Simon, Evans’ representative, shared on Monday. “Since I’ve received numerous DMs on my FB page …. I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in the hospital – 23 days now and counting.

“She contracted COVID-19 while there and she had what is known as the COVID blood clots in her legs and she nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions.”

Evans’ symptoms were described as “mild,” though she suffered through the typical flu-like conditions. The doctors even made a rather major gaffe while operating on her leg.

“On top of everything, when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscious with no numbing of the area!” Simon continued.

Despite the rough road Evans has been on, Simon said that her humor was back and that she appeared to be in good spirits, asking him to thank everyone for their prayers.

“She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they’ve helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!!!”

Evans also took the opportunity to dash off a handwritten thank-you for Simon to share with her fans and followers.

“Thank you!!” the note read. “Your love and prayers and support have meant the world to me!!”

“A note from Judi Evans to all her friends, family and fans for the prayers and support the last 6 months,” Simon wrote in an update that included the photo of her holding her note. “She’s been reading the facebook messages from everyone.”

