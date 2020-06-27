SECTIONS
'Days of Our Lives' Star Sparks Outrage After Liking Post Questioning Where BLM Donations Go

By Morgan Brantley
Published June 27, 2020 at 12:57pm
It often seems as though another prominent celebrity, community leader, political commentator or historical figure falls victim to cancel culture on a daily basis.

This week, “Days of Our Lives” star Melissa Reeves has come under fire on social media for liking supposedly “racist” Instagram posts.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user posted screen shots appearing to show that Reeves had liked two Instagram posts from black conservative commentator Candace Owens. In one of the posts, Owens noted that “Black Lives Matter, Inc is NOT a charity” and asked: “Can anyone tell me where the hundreds of million BLM has raised goes?”

“I’m absolutely disgusted and sick right now and I am no longer in any denial about how @missyreeves4 feels. Take a look at a couple of disgusting and racist Instagram posts she liked,” the user tweeted.

A handful of social media users came to Reeves’ defense:

But there were many who heaped newfound disapproval on the apparently “racist” celebrity:

It wasn’t just angry Twitter users who criticized Reeves for liking Owens’ posts.

Martha Madison, a former “Days of Our Lives” castmate of Reeves’ who played Belle Black on “Days of Our Lives,” also expressed disappointment in the actress.

“It’s so disappointing to watch folks I know either ignore or perpetuate the racism and hate we all see happening. Even more, I’ll never understand using religion as a reason to only love selective groups of humans. It’s antithetical to the whole belief system. It’s gross,” Madison tweeted.

Reeves isn’t the only person to fall victim to “cancel culture” for simply following someone with conservative values and liking their posts.

Should people be "canceled" for following and liking conservative figures?

In May, Pastor Chris Hodges of Church of the Highlands, a megachurch in Alabama, caught some social media hate for following Turning Point USA president Charlie Kirk on Twitter and liking some of his tweets.

A local Alabama schoolteacher, Jasmine Faith Clisby, made a Facebook post attacking Hodge’s online interaction with Kirk’s content.

“I would be upset if it comes off as me judging him,” Clisby wrote in the post, which has since been taken down. “It’s not that. I’m not saying he’s a racist. I’m saying he likes someone who post things that do not seem culturally sensitive to me.”

The pastor would eventually publicly apologize to his congregation.

Reese has not apologized, but does appear to have removed her exposed likes from Owens’ posts.

Morgan Brantley
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.
