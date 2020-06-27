It often seems as though another prominent celebrity, community leader, political commentator or historical figure falls victim to cancel culture on a daily basis.

This week, “Days of Our Lives” star Melissa Reeves has come under fire on social media for liking supposedly “racist” Instagram posts.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user posted screen shots appearing to show that Reeves had liked two Instagram posts from black conservative commentator Candace Owens. In one of the posts, Owens noted that “Black Lives Matter, Inc is NOT a charity” and asked: “Can anyone tell me where the hundreds of million BLM has raised goes?”

“I’m absolutely disgusted and sick right now and I am no longer in any denial about how @missyreeves4 feels. Take a look at a couple of disgusting and racist Instagram posts she liked,” the user tweeted.

I’m absolutely disgusted and sick right now and I am no longer in any denial about how @missyreeves4 feels. Take a look at a couple of disgusting and racist Instagram posts she liked. @carlivatiron @greg_meng @billymflynn @linseygodfrey @PaulTelfer #Days pic.twitter.com/KbnrnLYDY2 — The Pool is CLOSED (@mgmendacious) June 23, 2020

A handful of social media users came to Reeves’ defense:

She doesn’t agree with you politically & she’s a christian, so she’s automatically a bigot?

You all act like you’ve been besties with her for decades.

So ready to pounce on anything w/judgement and anger.

Why not focus on the thingswe have in common rather than our differences — Christy McLennan (@tutumclennan) June 24, 2020

But there were many who heaped newfound disapproval on the apparently “racist” celebrity:

So maybe it’s time for @nbcdays to fire Melissa Reeves again. You replaced her once, you can do it again. Just find someone who is not a racist. I actually liked Stephanie Cameron. We tolerated Melissa for years. Enough is enough. #Days #MelissaReeves #jenniferhorton pic.twitter.com/DzfYENNe2L — Monika (@monika_subasic) June 23, 2020

THERE IS NO DIFFERENCE IN OPINION WHEN IT COMES TO RACISM, HOMOPHOBIA, TRANSPHOBIA OR XENOPHOBIA. Please do some research I’m so tired of explaining how BLM gives and receives funds. You have a super computer in your hands. It takes 2 secs.

Not supporting BLM is racist. Period. — Linsey Godfrey (@linseygodfrey) June 24, 2020

I’m heartbroken. I’ve devoted so much of my time and money to support a person who has made it abundantly clear she values statues over human lives. I feel like a fool — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐱 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 (@DeverauxDaily) June 23, 2020

Smh. Candace is a horrid person and anyone who thinks otherwise needs to take a long hard look in the mirror and do some soul searching. I’ve seen several people I know like her posts and it really is a disheartening reality check. Adding missy to the list. — Kellie (@kellienfaith) June 23, 2020

It wasn’t just angry Twitter users who criticized Reeves for liking Owens’ posts.

Martha Madison, a former “Days of Our Lives” castmate of Reeves’ who played Belle Black on “Days of Our Lives,” also expressed disappointment in the actress.

“It’s so disappointing to watch folks I know either ignore or perpetuate the racism and hate we all see happening. Even more, I’ll never understand using religion as a reason to only love selective groups of humans. It’s antithetical to the whole belief system. It’s gross,” Madison tweeted.

It’s so disappointing to watch folks I know either ignore or perpetuate the racism and hate we all see happening. Even more, I’ll never understand using religion as a reason to only love selective groups of humans. It’s antithetical to the whole belief system. It’s gross. — Martha Madison (@Marth27) June 23, 2020

Reeves isn’t the only person to fall victim to “cancel culture” for simply following someone with conservative values and liking their posts.

In May, Pastor Chris Hodges of Church of the Highlands, a megachurch in Alabama, caught some social media hate for following Turning Point USA president Charlie Kirk on Twitter and liking some of his tweets.

A local Alabama schoolteacher, Jasmine Faith Clisby, made a Facebook post attacking Hodge’s online interaction with Kirk’s content.

“I would be upset if it comes off as me judging him,” Clisby wrote in the post, which has since been taken down. “It’s not that. I’m not saying he’s a racist. I’m saying he likes someone who post things that do not seem culturally sensitive to me.”

The pastor would eventually publicly apologize to his congregation.

Reese has not apologized, but does appear to have removed her exposed likes from Owens’ posts.

