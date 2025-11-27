Share
Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan, rehearses the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025, in Wyandotte, Michigan.
Days Before National Guardsmen Shot, Dem Senator Said Troops Deployed in Cities May Soon Fire on Civilians

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 27, 2025 at 7:30am
In regards to the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, never let it be said that the Democrats didn’t get precisely what they wanted.

Oh, sure — they didn’t call for a shooting in so many words. They just used a few more to dance around the issue — as demonstrated by Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, whose comments this weekend about National Guard deployments to stem crime are now going viral in the wake of the shooting.

As of Wednesday evening, little is known about the eventual fate of the wounded Guardsmen or the alleged shooter. The two troops — who were reportedly gunned down in a “targeted” attack at 17th and High streets NW by a man who yelled “Allahu Akbar” after the attack — remain in critical condition.

The suspected gunman is an Afghan national who has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal; according to the Associated Press, authorities are still working to confirm his background as of late Wednesday. He allegedly entered the country through former President Joe Biden’s evacuation of Afghan nationals during the fall of Afghanistan in 2021 but had overstayed his visa and was in the country illegally.

That brings us to Slotkin, a Democrat elected as a moderate who has turned out to be far more of a firebrand than she originally let on. You probably know her best as one of the motive forces behind the now-infamous “Don’t Give Up the Ship” video that has President Donald Trump’s administration investigating whether the Democratic lawmakers involved in it committed seditious conspiracy by urging on troops to disobey orders:

This would be much different, obviously, if Slotkin said that she had evidence of a crime being committed. She did not, but insisted that she was justified in saying that illegal orders could happen because, y’know, she’s watched “A Few Good Men” once or twice. Seriously:

This was the quote that got the most attention — at the time, anyway — because it was so farcical. We probably should have paid attention to the less risible parts of her interview with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, however. Earlier in the interview, Slotkin said that “for me, my primary concern is the use of U.S. military on American shores, on our city — in our cities and in our streets. We’ve seen now the courts overturn the deployment of U.S. military into our streets, including here in Washington, D.C.

“When you look at these videos coming out of places like Chicago, it makes me incredibly nervous that we’re about ‘to see people in law enforcement, people in uniformed military get nervous, get stressed, shoot at American civilians,” she continued. It is very — a very, very stressful situation for these law enforcement and for the communities on the ground.

“So, it was basically a warning to say, like, if you’re asked to do something particularly against American citizens, you have the ability to go to your JAG officer and push back.”

In other words, she literally suggested that troops were about to start shooting randomly at civilians. It was like Kent State, but times a hundred — and right in your neighborhood:

How are we to not infer that Slotkin and others who said similar things did not get what they subliminally seem to have so desperately wanted?

No, of course no sane person is going to say, “Go out and shoot National Guard troops.” That’s what insane people are for. The insane fringe has long been the de facto enforcer of the tacit exhortations of milder Democrats, who hide behind plausible deniability. In fact, this was part of an exercise in plausible deniability by Slotkin — trying to justify her comments, which could be interpreted as urging on a lunatic left fringe in the military to disobey orders, by saying they were merely hypotheticals.

In the process, she offered another wretched exercise in plausible deniability: Look, they’re gonna start shooting at you, she seemed to say. I’m just trying to help!

But this, again, is just a spitball hypothetical from Slotkin. She doesn’t plan on following through on that logic; she’s just throwing it out there! A truly deranged person — and they exist everywhere across the political gamut, although they seem to be explicitly encouraged by one side in particular — would logically think that they are going to be shot at, and then would intuit that they should shoot first.

I was hoping this would remain a hypothetical and that we didn’t need to talk about it. The deranged person acted, and alas, we need to have a long talk about the left getting the disruption the left so desperately wanted in, quite literally, the worst sort of way.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




