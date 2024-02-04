Days After Nikki Haley Posted Supposedly Phony Supporter Messages, Second Attempt at It Fails: 'Still Seems Fake'

Last week, Republican candidate for president Nikki Haley was widely mocked for posting what she claimed were messages that came from her supporters. But even after that escapade, she’s doing it again.

One of the purported messages she posted was particularly suspect because internet sleuths noted that it had never been sent, calling its legitimacy into question.

Haley posted these supposed supportive messages to her X account on Thursday. She captioned one such message, “Americans want a choice in this election, not a rerun.

“I’m overwhelmed by all of the kind words! We’ll keep working hard to make you proud,” Haley exclaimed.

To that she attached a screenshot of a message that looked like it had been written by hand on lined paper.

“I want to encourage Nikki Haley to keep pressing on!!!” this “note” read. “We need a competent and committed leader to stay the course in the bid for the presidency. I’m an Independent and I have voted for the BEST candidate every election cycle and this year, it’s Nikki!”

It was “signed” by one “Mary A.”

Americans want a choice in this election, not a rerun. I’m overwhelmed by all of the kind words! We’ll keep working hard to make you proud. pic.twitter.com/0J43sSakD0 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 2, 2024

That same evening, Haley posted several others that were similar in nature.

But few were fooled by the messages, and Haley came in for some serious mocking.

Totally baffling decision to make these obviously fake messages https://t.co/Cyi5cnUhbQ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 2, 2024

1st one is a font, not hand written,

2nd one is not even send 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ysS7LwEYRM — Elon Musk Citizen Journalist (Parody) (@xcitizenjournal) February 2, 2024

Why do you have a screenshot of the email before it was sent? 🤣 — Frank 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚕𝚔𝚋𝚘𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝙷𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚢🍎🔥 (@CBHeresy) February 2, 2024

Fake Letters of Fake Support by Trikki Nikki the back seat bandit! pic.twitter.com/RGEwju79go — #TRUMP2024 (@pendejomemes) February 3, 2024

Despite the evidence that these were not actually handwritten, and that they don’t appear to have actually been sent via email, Haley has done it again. On Friday she tried the “handwritten note” theme once more.

This time Haley captioned images of more letters of support, saying, “I don’t listen to the political elites who want to coronate Donald Trump — I listen to the voters. And they want a choice in this election. Thank you for your support, I’ll keep working hard to make you proud!”

I don’t listen to the political elites who want to coronate Donald Trump — I listen to the voters. And they want a choice in this election. Thank you for your support, I’ll keep working hard to make you proud! pic.twitter.com/1nuMv8lszc — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 3, 2024

But in light of Thursday’s mishap, not many are believing her “handwritten” notes this time, either.

Notice how silly Niki looked with the other “notes” and “emails”. Now she is trying to make then look like actual humans did them, but still seems fake — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) February 3, 2024

The fake font didn’t work, so she got someone from fiverr to write them down this time — Mad Liberals (@mad_liberals) February 3, 2024

Hey your fakes are getting better, but that email definitely still isn’t real. 🤣🤣 — Final Cut MI🇺🇲 (@FinalCutTile) February 3, 2024

Whether Haley’s latest “note from a supporter” is real or not, it appears that not many are believing her after the first time they felt burned by what appeared to have been proven to be fake notes.

None of this seems to be helping her campaign, either. A recent Monmouth University survey found that she is trailing Donald Trump by a massive and likely insurmountable 26 points in her own home state of South Carolina, the very state in which she was elected as governor, not once, but twice.

The South Carolina Republican primary is coming up quickly, too, and is scheduled for Feb. 24.

