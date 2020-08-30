Days After Saying He'd Shut Down Country, Biden Releases Ad Blaming Trump for Canceled Sports

Is Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign staff even trying to get him elected anymore?

It was a question worth asking even before the campaign chose an unlikable radical leftist in California Sen. Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee’s running mate, and that’s even more so true now, as evidenced by an ad the campaign released that highlights the tragedy of endless coronavirus lockdowns.

The only problem is that Biden said just days before the ad was released that he would have no problem shutting down the country, meaning everything the ad conveys makes the case for re-electing President Donald Trump.

The ad, titled “Anthem :60” and posted to YouTube on Thursday, opens with a voice-over of a man announcing, “Good weather by opening day standard. We’re going to be in the 60s, enjoy the game,” as footage rolls of large, empty stadiums and shuttered ticket windows.

“And now to honor America, please join in the singing of our national anthem,” another voice says, before sad-sounding electric guitar notes slowly play the last few bars of the “The Star-Spangled Banner.” (Surprisingly, there are no clips of anyone kneeling for the anthem in another persistent, anti-American, leftist position.)

The video continues with dramatic shots of more empty stadium seats, deserted neighborhood rec fields, empty school desks and church pews, public streets without a soul in sight, and even a beach without any revelers.

“Trump put America on the sidelines,” reads the text over a shot of an empty highway at sunset.

Then aerial footage of an empty football stadium with the words “Let’s get back in the game” superimposed over a football field rolls as the last melancholy notes of the anthem moan from the electric guitar.

The last shot is an American flag waving over empty stadium seats with a city in the background — I can’t tell exactly where it is, but there are no burned-out buildings, so it’s probably not Kenosha, Wisconsin, or any of the other cities that rioters have set ablaze — and the end mercifully comes with the Biden/Harris logo.

The Biden campaign is clearly trying to win over sports fans — and probably the parents of young athletes as well — who are unhappy that their favorite sports are either not happening or being played without fans.

But while Biden is trying to pull at the heartstrings of folks gutted by the absence of their favorite all-American pastimes, he’s at the same time completely supportive of drastic lockdowns.

“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives, because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus,” Biden told ABC’s David Muir on Aug. 21.

“That is the fundamental flaw of [the Trump] administration’s thinking to begin with,” the former vice president said.

“In order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing, and people employed, you have to fix the virus, you have to deal with the virus.”

Muir asked: “So if the scientists say, ‘Shut it down?’”

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists,” Biden replied.

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.” Joe Biden tells @DavidMuir in an exclusive interview that as president, he would shut the country down to stop the spread of COVID-19 if the move was recommended by scientists. https://t.co/2A9r07d7EC pic.twitter.com/Ib99cshlSI — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2020

It’s worth noting that Biden has previously called for every governor in the country to mandate mask-wearing for three months, and it’s hard to imagine how closing the country down and requiring every American to mask up would be conducive to bringing some semblance of normality to sports.

The reason Biden is talking out of both sides of his mouth on this issue is because Democrats can’t pin anything else on Trump besides the coronavirus and civil unrest, with the latter issue seeming to favor pro-law-and-order Republicans.

Are more COVID-19 lockdowns a winning issue for Democrats? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 10% (121 Votes) 90% (1055 Votes)

But Democrats are desperate and think these are winning issues, even though reasonable people understand that COVID-19 is a nonpartisan pathogen.

Of course, there is a possibility that leftists have genuinely confused their minions with the fallacy that the virus only infects right-wing anti-lockdown protesters but not Black Lives Matter demonstrators, so maybe they should get a pass for effectively assigning political leanings to an airborne illness.

Trump wants schools to reopen and lockdowns to end, so it doesn’t make any sense why Biden would try to advance the narrative that his party is anything but the “lockdowns forever” side.

The messaging coming from his campaign sounds muddled, confused, contradictory and inaccurate — kind of like everything else coming out of Biden’s mouth these days.

Maybe Democrats simply aren’t even trying to convince the American people anymore.

