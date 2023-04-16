A bizarre and sordid story has ended with a former Planned Parenthood director killing himself — and leaving behind a number of questions in the process.

The New Haven Register is reporting that investigators are looking into a botched child porn raid that ultimately resulted in an innocent woman’s door being kicked in and that woman being cuffed.

The Special Victims Unit investigated a child porn case that ultimately led them to Tim Yergeau, who lived in an apartment complex in Connecticut.

Headline-Former Planned Parenthood communications director, Tim Yergeau 36 years old commits suicide – after ‘police launch child porn investigation into him’ and raid his apartment building. pic.twitter.com/C4nleYDVTj — Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) April 16, 2023



SVU instead nabbed Stacey Wezenter, the woman who lived above Yergeau.

That specific mistake is being investigated, New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson told the outlet, but so too is another: How did Yergeau take his life just five days after the botched raid?

The internal investigations unit is looking into both matters.

Yergeau, for his part, leaves behind his own trail of unanswered questions, but one tidbit about his past is raising some eyebrows.

The 36-year-old Yergeau was working at Long Wharf Theatre as its marketing and communications director, but the New York Post notes that he also held a rather prominent position with a major cultural flashpoint in Planned Parenthood.

Should Planned Parenthood be defunded? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (2671 Votes) No: 2% (64 Votes)

According to the Post, Yergeau is the former director of strategic communications at the Southern New England branch of Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood former Communications Director commits suicide after police raid his house for indecent videos of children being sexually assaulted. Tim Yergeau, the former director of strategic communications at the Southern New England branch of Planned Parenthood, had… pic.twitter.com/QhW7K9evBL — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 16, 2023

He ultimately took his own life on Tuesday, days after the aforementioned botched raid.

“The person who died was definitely the suspect in a child pornography investigation and the person who committed suicide,” Jacobson told the Register.

Planned Parenthood, perhaps best known for being a top abortion provider in the country, has long faced scrutiny from pro-life advocates that they are assisting in the murder of unborn children.

Having a former director accused of a different, equally heinous kind of violation on young, innocent children is one of the last things the organization wants — particularly with abortion practices against the ropes in the country currently.

But while police investigate what exactly happened with Yergeau, they already know what happened to Wezenter, at least according to her.

“I started running down the hallway, it was just like a movie. They had guns and flashlights on me,” Wezenter told the Register. “They put me against the wall and handcuffed me. I was crying and saying, ‘What’s happening?'”

The botched raid, which happened on April 6 has understandably traumatized Wezenter, who has to “relive” the ordeal every time she goes home.

Wezenter was with her two children, aged 20 and 4 respectively, when she had her door kicked in. She claims that the investigators only realized they were in the wrong apartment when they saw the 4-year-old’s toys.

Yergeau lived below her.

While the internal investigation continues into what happened to Wezenter and Yergeau, Jacobson is offering a blunt, if not entirely satisfactory, explanation of what happened that morning.

“Unfortunately, a mistake was made,” Jacobson said, adding that his team “obviously hit the wrong door.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.