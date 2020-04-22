If you ever wanted a study in contrasts, witness President Donald Trump vs. Michelle Obama.

Days after the president halted U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, the former first lady decided to help raise money for the WHO.

To be fair, it wasn’t just Michelle Obama. Former first lady Laura Bush — also from a family that’s not a fan of Trump — joined her in helping raise funds for Global Citizen, the nongovernmental organization that put on the “Together at Home” virtual concert this past weekend, and which said it was donating a big chunk of the proceeds to the WHO.

“Following One World: Together At Home, a historic global broadcasting event, Global Citizen together with Lady Gaga, announced $127 million in commitments to date in support of health care workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release from Global Citizen read.

According to the release, $55.1 million was set to go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, and $72.8 million is being allocated for “local and regional responders.”

TRENDING: Days After Trump Cut WHO Funding, Michelle Helped Raise $55 Million for Incompetent Globalist Org

“World leaders, corporate partners and philanthropists announced their support for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the UN Foundation, during the One World: Together At Home global broadcast event. Donations to the fund will also support the vaccine development alliance Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and UNICEF,” it continued.

“The Together At Home effort will also aid over 100 additional local and regional charities that will also receive funds, including Education Cannot Wait, Direct Care, Feeding America and United Way, among others. Changemakers, investors, and foundation leaders came together to contribute quickly to related efforts, like strengthening health care systems and investing in vaccine development.”

And here was a video featuring Michelle Obama and Laura Bush:

Thank you to all the essential workers who are getting up every day and risking their lives on our behalf. @LauraWBush and I were honored to show our support for their heroic efforts during tonight’s @GlblCtzn’s One World: #TogetherAtHome Special. https://t.co/Q3saUkv36h — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 19, 2020

“We’ve had the profound privilege of getting to know you and your families. Your hopes, your struggles and your triumphs,” Obama said.

“The coming days will not be easy, but this global family of ours is strong. We will continue to be here for one another and we will get through this crisis together. Thank you.”

“The spirit and courage of the American people is most evident in times of crisis, and during this period of physical separation, we’ve never been closer. Not just in our great country, but tonight we stand with the people of the world,” Bush added.

Both thanked first responders and those on the front lines — neither of which were sympathies we could disagree with.

Instead, our disagreement would be with the fact that they were helping to raise money for the World Health Organization — a bumbling, incompetent organization which covered for China despite the fact the Chinese government hid human-to-human transmission, despite the fact that they silenced whistleblower doctors and despite the fact that they’ve demanded everyone praise them for doing an awful job.

RELATED: Trump Links Weinstein to Michelle Obama in Reaction to Conviction

To paraphrase Lizzo, one of the headliners of the “Together at Home” concert: Why dictatorial superpowers great ’till they gotta be great?

In all fairness, it’s not as if the former first ladies were alone.

Here were some of the non-Lizzo headliners of “Together at Home” who you’ve probably heard of.

Is defunding the WHO the right move? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (3197 Votes) 12% (455 Votes)

For the parents, there were performers like Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Billy Ray Cyrus, Celine Dion, Michael Buble and Stevie Wonder. For the kids, there was Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga and Ellie Goulding. For the kids who hang out at record stores and read Pitchfork: Burna Boy, Kacey Musgraves, Christine and the Queens, and Black Coffee.

🚨BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

Here’s the thing with those bands, though: None of those performers are first ladies.

Michelle Obama and Laura Bush were willing to lend their imprimatur to an incompetent global organization that was willing to shill for China.

At the same time, Trump was willing to defund that organization for being willing to shill for China.

Which one do you think did a better job standing up to China?

Not so much of a spoiler alert here: President Trump.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.