Days After UN Defies Trump’s Jerusalem Decision, Nikki Haley Delivers on Threats

The Trump administration has made good on its threat to punish the United Nations for voting to condemn its recognition of Jerusalem.

Nikki Haley, the United States ambassador to the U.N., announced Sunday a plan to cut $285 million from funds it will provide to the international body’s 2018-2019 budget.

Before the U.N. voted last week to denounce the U.S. for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned members that those that vote to oppose the U.S. would face consequences.

“The president will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those countries who voted against us,” Haley said before the vote.

President Donald Trump also issued a warning for those who chose to stand against the U.S.

“They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we’re watching those votes,” Trump told reporters before the vote. “Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care.”

Ultimately, a majority of U.N. members, including states with a long history of human rights abuses, chose to vote in favor of a resolution condemning the U.S., with 128 member nations declaring the Jerusalem move as “null and void.”

The Trump administration’s threats to cut off aide to states did prove somewhat successful, however, as nine states voted against the measure and another 35 chose to abstain — a blow to supporters of the resolution who were hoping for overwhelming support.

It didn’t take long for the White House to make good on its threats.

“Today, the United Nations agreed on a budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. ‎Among a host of other successes, the United States negotiated a reduction of over $285 million off the 2016-2017 final budget,” Haley announced in a Christmas Eve statement, according to Ynetnews.

“In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the UN’s bloated management and support functions, bolstered support for key U.S. priorities throughout the world, and instilled more discipline and accountability throughout the UN system.”

The statement went on to say the U.S. would not be taken advantage of and that the budget cuts were a means to make the U.N. more “efficient.”

“The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known. We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked,” Haley added. “This historic reduction in spending — in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable UN — is a big step in the right direction.”

The U.N. will undoubtedly feel the effects of this budget cut.

The U.S. is by far the world’s largest contributor, providing $3.3 billion in funds to the international body every year — an amount that constitutes 22 percent of the UN’s annual budget.

The Trump administration’s decision to slash the U.N budget may just be the beginning.

Both Haley and Trump predicted that countries that voted for the resolution and currently receive U.S. aide may also face consequences. It is yet to be known what exactly will be done, but Haley did make clear in her Sunday statement that the U.N. budget cuts would not be the final word in the matter.

“While we are pleased with the results of this year’s budget negotiations, you can be sure we’ll continue to look at ways to increase the UN’s efficiency while protecting our interests.”

