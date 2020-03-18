Days After Young Co-Star's Death, '7th Heaven' Star Beverley Mitchell Reveals Pregnancy with 'Rainbow Baby'

Most people who know Beverley Mitchell know her from her time on “7th Heaven.” Once Lucy Camden, she’s now a wife and mother who’s had to navigate the turbulent waters of loss.

Last year, she wrote a blog entry detailing the way she was grieving having lost her pregnancy in 2018, which was made doubly difficult by the fact that she’d been carrying twins.

She wrote about how tough the period of grief had been, and how though it was painful, she wanted to remember and acknowledge the lives she’d been growing.

“Though last week was hard, I am grateful because I know the sadness will lift and though it was challenging, I am stronger because of it,” she wrote. “The hardest part was allowing myself to feel SAD and be ok with NOT BEING OK.”

“Life will unfold in the magic that it is, as long as I give it the space to unfold. I have to keep the faith and trust that with time will heal.”

“I have always been real with you all, and you may have noticed a shift in my energy this past week on social media. I don’t ever want to be the one to pretend and to hide behind a perfect life (ps there is no such thing), and I think the gift of social media is the love and support, the sense of community. So I wanted to share my truth with you all and thank you for giving me a platform, for being honest and real.”

She admitted that seeing other babies was hard, but was openly thankful for her husband’s support and the love of her two little ones.

“So to all those who are suffering, know that it is ok to take time to feel it all,” she continued. “Give yourself a minute, sometimes life sucks but in the same breath life can be pure MAGIC. So let yourself feel, but also allow yourself to be open to the beauty and the magic too. Because in the darkness there is the beauty of the light!”

Now, almost exactly a year after her blog post and just days after her former “7th Heaven” co-star Lorenzo Brino tragically died in a car crash, she has shared some much-needed positive news with her followers on Instagram.

“We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!!” she shared. “We are pregnant with our rainbow baby!”

“So happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are in fact PREGNANT! The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it!”

“It has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky! So grateful to @clearblue who make it so easy in those few minutes that feel like hours! Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn’t honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT.”

St. Patrick’s Day was an especially fitting day to make the announcement, as Mitchell recognized by alluding to the news being the pot of gold “at the end of the rainbow.”

Mitchell seems ecstatic to have another chance to add to her family, and hopefully things will progress positively until she has her rainbow baby in her arms.

