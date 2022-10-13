DC Deputy Mayor Resigns After He's Charged with Assault and Battery Over On-Camera Incident

The District of Columbia’s deputy mayor has quit amid a pair of controversies, including a parking lot scuffle caught on video.

Issues had also arisen over Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart’s residency, WTTG-TV reported.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Geldart’s resignation on Wednesday. “We agreed that the needs of the District are what we should be focused on,” she said.

“I no longer wanted to be a distraction to the vitally important work of the public safety agencies of the District of Columbia,” Geldart said, according to WRC-TV.

Geldart faces assault and battery charges over an Oct. 1 incident at a gym in Arlington, Virginia.

Video shows what began as an argument grow more heated and then turn physical.



Police said the incident began after Geldart opened the door of his car, striking the vehicle of the other individual involved, WJLA-TV reported.

The individual alleged Geldart grabbed him by the throat. Police subsequently issued a warrant for Geldart’s arrest and he was placed on leave.

Should these incidents have cost Geldart his job? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (349 Votes) No: 6% (21 Votes)

The scuffle was not the only issue stalking Geldart. A police statement revealed that he is not a D.C. resident, according to WTOP-TV.

City officials at his level are required to live in the District of Columbia. “When I hire people, it is with the expectation that they think what I think — that D.C. is the best city in the world — and that they will live here,” Bowser said on Tuesday.

Although Geldart has an apartment in D.C., he and his family actually live in Falls Church, Virginia.

On Wednesday, Bowser said the assault charge and residency issue were “distracting from the job that we have to do.”

“I am proud of the work that we have done together over the last eight years and I am immensely grateful to Chris for his service to the city,” she added.

Geldart is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Tuesday, WTOP reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.