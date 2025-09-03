DC Grand Jury Refuses to Indict Woman Accused of 'Oddly Specific' Threats Against Trump

Turns out that making “oddly specific” threats against the sitting President of the United States is not worthy of much punishment in 2025.

Apparently, you just need the right judge and grand jury.

According to multiple reports, D.C. District Chief Judge James Boasberg declined to keep Nathalie Rose Jones in custody, despite the latter making multiple threats against President Donald Trump’s life on social media.

(For the unaware, Trump and Boasberg are not exactly on good terms, currently, given the latter’s insistence on interjecting into many presidential orders.)

According to WUSA-TV, in late August, Boasberg allowed Jones to return home to await her trial (overturning a prior ruling that ordered her to be detained), despite the judge himself noting that Jones had made some “oddly specific” threats against Trump.

🚨 Meet Nathalie Rose Jones, 50.

She was just arrested after threatening to “sacrificially kill” President Trump, even bragging she’d disembowel him with a blade. She posted her unhinged threats on Facebook & Instagram, then traveled from New York to DC with the intent to… pic.twitter.com/WfaJFQ02TI — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) August 18, 2025

One such example of odd specificity? Jones actually tagged the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a post where she said she planned on “disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea.”

Given the frosty history between Trump and Boasberg, many of the president’s biggest supporters described this release of Jones as being politically motivated.

Did the grand jury get this one wrong? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (44 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

That alone was infuriating for a number of Trump backers, for obvious reasons, but that’s likely nothing compared to the rage those same supporters are feeling today.

That’s because on Tuesday, as reported by WUSA-TV, a grand jury in Washington has outright refused charges against Jones, per her attorney, assistant federal public defender Mary Petras.

“A grand jury has now found no probable cause to indict Ms. Jones on the charged offenses. Given that finding, the weight of the evidence is weak,” Petras said.

“The government may intend to try again to obtain an indictment, but the evidence has not changed and no indictment is likely.”

WUSA-TV explained: “Grand juries nearly always return indictments in federal cases because they are tasked with deciding only whether there is a reasonable basis to support charging a crime, a much lower burden than in criminal trials, and because they typically made their decisions after hearing evidence only from the government. Under federal law, an indictment is required within 30 days of arrest for any felony charge prosecutors want to bring.”

Perhaps more disconcertingly, the 49-year-old Jones — a former pharmacist — seemed to be promoting or selling her willingness to kill Trump.

In an email sent to several military, pharmaceutical, and government employees, Jones said she was “available to kill this man,” referring to Trump.

Boasberg actually used Jones’ mental instability as a reason for why he originally overturned her detainment.

He claimed that Jones’ messages appeared more like incoherent rambling from a mentally disturbed person than well-realized threats.

“Doesn’t that kind of suggest they didn’t take those threats seriously?” Boasberg said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.