DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency, Set To Be Lifted After Biden Is Sworn In

By Erin Coates
Published January 7, 2021 at 11:09am
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency Wednesday and extended it to last until the day after President-elect Joe Biden is due to be sworn into office.

“Many persons came to the District armed and for the purpose of engaging in violence and destruction and have engaged in violence and destruction,” a statement from the mayor’s office read.

“They have fired chemical irritants, bricks, bottles, and guns. They have breached the security of the Capitol and their destructive and riotous behavior has the potential to spread beyond the Capitol.”

The mayor ordered a 6 p.m. curfew for the area on Wednesday that was scheduled to last until 6 a.m. Thursday, WTTG-TV reported.

By also extending the public emergency order declared earlier in the day, Bowser has the ability to call curfew at any time in the next 15 days.

“President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid,” Bowser said.

“Persons are dissatisfied with judicial rulings and the findings of State Boards of Elections, and some persons can be expected to continue their violent protests through the inauguration.”

D.C. City Administrator Kevin Donahue has also been given the authority to implement measures “necessary or appropriate to protect persons and property in the District of Columbia from the conditions caused by this public emergency,” The Hill reported.

Multiple D.C. leaders, like the chief financial officer, city administrator and deputy mayor, have also been given the authority to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “recoup expenditures incurred, or obtain funding needed, under this order.”

The extended order comes after Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said four people died on Wednesday during the incursion of the Capitol, according to KRON-TV.

Thirty-five-year-old Ashli Babbitt, a San Diego Air Force veteran, died after she was shot by U.S. Capitol Police Wednesday, according to KNSD-TV.

Three other people died in “medical emergencies.”

D.C. officials said two pipe bombs were also recovered — one outside the Democratic National Committee and the other outside the Republican National Committee, KRON reported.

A cooler with a long gun and Molotov cocktail was also found in a vehicle on Capitol grounds.

Bowser issued a warning Sunday for people to stay away from the downtown area as protesters poured into the city, WRC-TV reported.

“No one has the right to violate the law by bringing in a weapon, by destroying property or by antagonizing other people,” Bowser said.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
