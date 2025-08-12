Share
Commentary

DC Pedestrians Start Noticing Drivers Leaving Most Pathetic, Groveling Notes Imaginable in Their Cars for Thieves

 By Michael Schwarz  August 12, 2025 at 7:43am
A single photo often tells a more compelling story than all the statistics in the world.

Monday on the social media platform X, reporter Nick Minock of WJLA in Washington, D.C., posted a photo of a note taped to a car window in the nation’s capital.

“There is nothing of value in this car,” the note read. “Only restaurant supplies + broken dreams. Plz don’t break the windows for the fifth time.”

Imagine: residents pleading with criminals. Talk about a microcosm of life in modern, Democrat-run cities.

Minock’s post occurred on the same day that President Donald Trump announced a federal takeover of Washington, D.C.

“Under the authorities vested in me as the president of the United States, I’m officially invoking Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act … and placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control,” Trump said.

To justify the takeover, the president cited the sort of vehicle-related crimes that the note’s author apparently experienced.

Should Trump deploy the Guard to make the nation’s capital safe?

“The number of car thefts has doubled over the past five years, and the number of carjackings has more than tripled,” Trump said.

The president also announced that he will deploy 800 members of the D.C. National Guard to restore order in the capital.

One of the city’s top law enforcement officials endorsed Trump’s move.

“We completely agree with the president that the crime in the District of Columbia is out of control and something needs to be done,” Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Union Chairman Greggory Pemberton told Fox News on Monday.

Meanwhile, X users marveled at the pleading note left on the alleged four-time victim’s vehicle.

One user, in fact, called it the “strongest argument to federalize DC I’ve ever seen.”

Another X user asked the most pertinent question: “Who wants to live like this?”

Who indeed?

Of course, thanks to Trump, D.C. residents and their families will no longer need to worry about rampant crime.

To justify his decision, the president used everything from statistics to anecdotes, but he really only needed one photo.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
