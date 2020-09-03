SECTIONS
DC Police Release Body Cam Footage of Deon Kay Shooting That Has Sparked Protests

By Johnathan Jones
Published September 3, 2020 at 11:40am
Police have released body camera footage from Wednesday’s fatal shooting of 18-year-old Deon Kay in Washington, D.C.

Kay was shot by an officer following a chase, and later died, according to WTTG-TV.

The news that Kay, who was black, died following the officer-involved shooting quickly motivated protestors to take to the streets of the country’s capital Wednesday night.

Many of those protestors called for the city to defund the police department.

One group of demonstrators gathered outside the home of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and shouted phrases such as, “Say his name,” and “Fire Newsham” in reference to police chief Peter Newsham, WTTG-TV reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department quickly released body camera footage of the shooting early Thursday in an apparent attempt to get ahead of the narrative surrounding the incident. The video shows the public a clearer picture of what they say happened leading up to the fatal shooting.

The video released by police leaves no doubt that the man identified on camera as Kay was holding a pistol when he was shot once in the chest by a D.C. police officer.

WARNING: the following video is graphic in nature and might be offensive for some viewers.

Police stated Wednesday that Kay pulled a gun right before he was shot.

Police identified the officer who shot Kay as Alexander Alvarez.

In the video released by police, officers say only one shot was fired because Kay threw the weapon to the side after he was shot.

Video released seems to support the sequence of events described by police

In a statement shared with WJZ-TV Wednesday, police said, “During the foot pursuit, one of the suspects brandished a firearm. In response, an officer discharged their firearm one time, striking the suspect.”

Do you think people are too quick to react to officer-involved shootings without waiting for any facts to be released?

Another man who had been with Kay prior to the shooting was identified as 19-year-old Marcyelle Smith and was charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

Another man, 18-year-old Deonte Brown, was also arrested.

Police were called to a scene in the city where the altercation occurred after receiving reports that a man in the area had been brandishing a firearm.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
