DC Police Union Announces the Immediate Impact of Trump's National Guard Deployment

Arrests are going up and crime is going down as President Donald Trump’s deployment of federal agencies in the District of Columbia enters its second week.

In a post on social media platform X, the union representing D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department noted that in the seven days since Trump’s announcement, robberies are down 46 percent from the week before.

Amid an overall 8 percent decline in crime, the post noted that carjackings are down 83 percent, car thefts 21 percent, and violent crime is down 22 percent.

DC crime since the announcement of federal control versus the 7 days prior: Robbery ⬇️46%

ADW ⬇️6%

Carjacking ⬇️83%

Car Theft ⬇️21%

Violent Crime ⬇️22%

Property Crime ⬇️6%

All Crimes⬇️8% While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive… — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) August 18, 2025



“While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Act in order to make these changes permanent,” the post said. The post referred to a law passed by the D.C. Council in 2022 aimed at limiting police conduct.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said criminals are being taken off the street.

Washington, D.C., is getting safer every night thanks to our law enforcement partners,” she posted Monday on X.

“Just this weekend, 137 arrests were made and 21 illegal firearms were seized. In total, there have been nearly 400 arrests — and we are not slowing down. We are committed to making DC safe again!” she posted.

Her Sunday progress report on X noted that 68 people were arrested by federal agencies on Saturday night alone.

Was Trump right to take action to address D.C. crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1017 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

On Sunday, Taylor Rogers, a White House representative, said Trump’s leadership is “quickly making our nation’s capital safer,” according to Fox News.

“In less than 10 days, over 300 dangerous criminals have already been arrested and taken off the streets of Washington, D.C.,” Rogers said.

“President Trump is delivering on his campaign promise to clean up this city and restore American Greatness to our cherished capital,” he said.

The impact of Trump’s crackdown will soon widen, as three states have promised to send their National Guard troops to Washington.

West Virginia, Ohio, and South Carolina will be sending Guard members soon, which will roughly double the 800 Guard members currently deployed to the nation’s capital, according to The Hill.

“West Virginia is proud to stand with President Trump in his effort to restore pride and beauty to our nation’s capital,” Gov. Patrick Morrisey said. “The men and women of our National Guard represent the best of our state, and this mission reflects our shared commitment to a strong and secure America.”

On Monday, Trump said the influx of federal forces is making a difference.

“D.C. gave Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety. This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing! Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe ‘city’ in the United States, and perhaps the World,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.