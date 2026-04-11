DC Put On 'Spring Teen Jam' To Keep Juveniles Out Of Trouble — Instead, Eight Got Arrested

Washington, D.C. police arrested eight minors Saturday night after fights erupted outside an event the district’s government organized to prevent teen fighting.

Washington’s Parks and Recreation department sponsored the taxpayer-funded two-night youth event after a series of so-called “teen takeovers” inundated the nation’s capital with violence over the past few weeks, prompting the creation of multiple juvenile curfew zones throughout the nation’s capital.

The Jam sought to give teenagers in the district a safe place to take part in sports, art, singing, dancing and other activities with friends, free of charge, with food provided, according to NBC 4 Washington.

The eight arrests outside the event took place on Saturday, its second day, between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., the D.C.-based CBS affiliate WUSA reported. The juvenile delinquents ranged in age from 12 to 17 and were charged with an array of different offenses, including assault on law enforcement officers, resisting arrest and affray — or fighting in a public place.

Some teenagers wore masks and hoodies, despite the Jam’s guidelines explicitly preventing them.

However, hundreds of teenagers peacefully took part in the festivities inside King Greenleaf Recreation Center as the fights and subsequent arrests ensued outside, according to the WUSA.

One teenage participant told the outlet that the spurts of violence made it take longer for attendees to enter the Center, adding “Please stop fighting — y’all do too much.” Another cautioned, “Leave the drama at home — just vibe.”

Eyewitness Rikea Richardson told WUSA that observing the juvenile fights were “very concerning” for her “because I want to see my community do better. I want to see the kids do better.”

Looking for an engaging, fun, and safe activity for young people in Washington, DC this weekend? Check out Teen Spring Jam at King-Greenleaf Rec—this Friday (4/3) and Saturday (4/4) from 6-10PM. Register: https://t.co/mQtfTMvvfD pic.twitter.com/f7tU58PaJq — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 2, 2026

“They [the teens] just jumped off the bikes and just start fighting,” resident Carol Muldrow told the outlet.

Democratic Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promoted the Jam in a Thursday X post calling it “an engaging, fun, and safe activity for young people.”

D.C. Parks and Recreation Director Thennie Freeman said that the Jam gives teens “the opportunity to make the right decision,” DC News Now reported Friday, one day before the fights and arrests.

“We are now empowering our teens to make decisions that support their growth and well-being, and by offering them activities that are fun,” Freeman added.

The D.C. government did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

D.C. established five juvenile curfew zones in high traffic areas of the city on Friday that were enforced during Easter weekend. The King Greenleaf Recreation Center, where the Jam took place was located a few blocks outside of one of these zones.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) interim chief Jeffery Carroll said implementing curfews has been “a very effective tool when we use it,” noting they have “been a big mitigation factor to limit the number and the size of young people that are out in these areas,” WUSA reported.

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