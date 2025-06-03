DC's Leftist Mayor Hit with Ethics Complaint Over 'Troubling Pattern'

On Saturday, she was at a “pride” event vying for the attention of a worldwide pop czarina.

A few days later, she got some unwanted attention from a government watchdog, instead.

Democratic Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is facing down an ethics complaint filed by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), a nonpartisan watchdog, with the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability, according to Fox News.

The news comes just days after Bowser was joking around with attendees of an LGBT festival in D.C. that pop star Shakira should re-consider cancelling her tour in the area due to traveling conflicts, as noted by WTOP.

That moment of levity gave way to Tuesday morning’s alarming complaint.

The complaint alleged that Bowser received improper benefits, including accepting illegal trips and other hospitality gifts, during a number of outings as D.C. mayor.

Fox noted that Bowser apparently enjoyed “high-profile trips to Doha, Qatar, for the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, and trips to Dubai, Las Vegas, Miami and Mar-a-Lago.”

The complaint from FACT highlights those issues, and more, such as the fact that the “district has no records” of these trips.

“Although the public and press has sought information about these trips, including who paid for them and their purpose, the mayor’s office has provided false information or not answered questions,” FACT said in its complaint. “Thus, it is imperative that the Board immediately act.”

FACT continued: “A fundamental ethics principle aimed at preventing corruption prohibits our elected officials from accepting bribes, donations, gifts, kickbacks, or anything of value.

“Where an exception to the rule applies, generally there must be full public disclosure made in a timely manner,” the complaint said.

“Under Washington D.C. law, government officials are forbidden from accepting certain gifts. Gifts are broadly defined to include a ‘gratuity, favor, discount, entertainment, hospitality, loan, forbearance, or other item having monetary value.’

“Specifically, gifts include trips (meals, lodging, and transportation) whether they are provided in-kind, purchased in advance, or reimbursed after the expense occurred.”

FACT asserted that the Qatar trip was especially problematic. Bowser was asked about those expenses — and gave nothing, initially.

“Yet, unbelievably, it wasn’t until a reporter’s Freedom of Information Act request in March 2025 that this information was publicly revealed—more specifically that Qatar paid more than $61,930 for the trip the mayor’s office was now attempting to retroactively describe as an ‘in-kind donation,’” FACT claimed.

But the trips are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Bowser’s apparent discretionary issues.

“It is not simply the Qatar trip, but a troubling pattern from Mar-A-Lago to Doha to Augusta National – the District has no record of who paid for these trips or what public purpose they served, if there was one at all,” Kendra Arnold, executive director of FACT, told Fox. “The ethics rules exist to protect against corruption, and when they are ignored, the public’s trust erodes.

“I urge the Board to investigate and enforce the law without delay.”

