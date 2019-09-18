De Blasio Campaign on Deathbed as He Fails To Gain Even 1% Support in NY Poll

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio received a brutal wake-up call after the results of a poll in his own home state underscored how little support he actually has in his run for the White House.

If it wasn’t clear to de Blasio before, the results of an early September poll from Siena College Research Institute confirm that he has an abysmally low fan base.

The poll found that de Blasio had less support than candidates like Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang.

Out of 359 Democrats polled, only a single person voiced a preference for de Blasio to face off against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Siena pollster Steven Greenberg was not surprised for the lackluster show for de Blasio.

TRENDING: 21 Years After Phil Hartman’s Murder at Hands of Wife, Comedian’s Brother-in-Law Breaks Silence

“No more so than his favorability numbers, particularly with Democrats and NYC voters,” Greenburg told the New York Post.

And residents of New York City especially have good reason to doubt a de Blasio presidency would be good for America.

While crushing state and local taxes force many small businesses to close, de Blasio seems aloof, only stepping in when it’s a favorite pizza joint at risk of shutting down.

NYC-style taxes applied across America would no doubt have disastrous effects on the economy.

Should de Blasio even started a presidential campaign in the first place? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (19 Votes) 98% (790 Votes)

It doesn’t appear de Blasio would be able to handle the homelessness crisis at the national level considering he has been unable to end it in his own city.

As New York City residents are forced to share public areas with groups of homeless people, attacks from those who are mentally unstable are being reported. Some of these vicious assaults are even committed in broad daylight against children.

Cities like Seattle and Los Angeles hoping for a federal solution to their own monumental homeless problems would likely suffer even more with de Blasio at the helm.

Thankfully for Americans tired of seeing his pathetic campaign continue, it looks like the end is in sight.

“I think the logical thing to say is, you know, I’m going to go and try to get into the October debates,” de Blasio said earlier this month.

RELATED: Trump Roasts 'Part Time Mayor' De Blasio for Disastrous Campaign

“And if I can, I think that’s a good reason to keep going forward and if I can’t, I think it’s really tough to conceive of continuing. So that’s the way I’m looking at it right now.”

For candidates to qualify for the next debate, they must hit at least 2 percent in four Democratic National Committee approved polls and rake in contributions from at least 130,000 donors. Right now, it doesn’t look like de Blasio will hit that threshold.

As the October deadline nears, it looks like de Blasio’s hope to win the White House is an impossible dream.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.